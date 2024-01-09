The Farm Report - 09.01.24

Quotables:

Dustin Wolf on his play of late and getting his game going:

“I felt good. I think, coming back after last weekend where the result didn’t come, and I wasn’t happy with how I played personally, to come back and get two wins was important, for not only myself but for the group.”

Emilio Pettersen on his progression this season:

“I think, obviously, I had a little bit of a slow start, but the team got going and we had a couple callups and that creates a little bit more opportunity. I feel like my game has been ramping up a bit here and (I’m) just trying to stay consistent with it.”

Mark Rassell on scoring his first career goal in front of his family and friends in his hometown:

“Growing up here and playing in the (Saddledome) for my first point is very special and I’m going to appreciate this one.

“I grew up watching Blasty… it was an honour to wear it.”