The Farm Report - 09.01.24

Wranglers post back-to-back wins ... Hometown boy scores in debut ... Surging Pettersen leads team in assists

20240109_TheFarmReport
By Bryan Wilson
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Back on track.

Ater dropping their first two games of 2024, the Wranglers have since won back-to-back games and are getting set to host the Ontario Reign this weekend.

Calgary currently sits in first place in the AHL Pacific Division and leads the Western Conference with a 21-9-3-0 record and 43 points.

Previous Results:

  • Jan. 6, HSK vs CGY (W/SO, 1-0)
  • Jan. 5, HSK vs CGY (W, 5-1)
  • Jan. 2, CV vs CGY (L, 3-1)
20240109_Celly

Roster Redux

With player movement a common occurrence this season, the Wranglers recently welcomed some familiar faces to the dressing room:

Oliver Kylington joined the team on Jan. 4 on assignment from the Flames as he continues to work his way back to game action. Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney - having both suffered shoulder injuries during the NHL preseason - are close to returning as well, and will be joining the Wranglers this week at practice. In Pelletier's case, Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska said the 22-year-old is now cleared for contact.

All three players have missed the entire season so far.

Yan Kuznetsov, meanwhile, was recalled by the Flames and will make his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators.

Coronato Leading The Charge

Matt Coronato looks like he’s found his stride and continues to progress - and impress - in his first professional season.

Coronato has six points (4G, 2A) in his last five games heading into the weekend and sits third in AHL rookie scoring and second in points-per-game amongst first-year skaters.

In 25 games with the Wranglers this season, the 21-year-old leads the Wranglers in scoring with 28 points (12G,16A), including two game-winners and a plus-12 rating.

20240109_Coronato

One-Timers:

  • Emilio Pettersen is surging of late, currently leading the Wranglers in assists (19) and sits second in scoring with 26 points in 33 games.
  • Local Calgary-kid, Mark Rassell was added to the roster on a PTO and scored his first-career AHL goal in his first game with the Wranglers on Jan. 5.
  • (G) Dustin Wolf (15-5-1-4) picked up his fourth shutout of the season (2nd most in AHL) on Jan. 5 against Henderson and has allowed just one goal-against in his last two starts.
  • (G) Connor Murphy was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL) on Jan. 5
20240109_Rassell

Mark Rassell was named the game's Third Star on Jan. 5

Quotables:

Dustin Wolf on his play of late and getting his game going:

“I felt good. I think, coming back after last weekend where the result didn’t come, and I wasn’t happy with how I played personally, to come back and get two wins was important, for not only myself but for the group.”

Emilio Pettersen on his progression this season:

“I think, obviously, I had a little bit of a slow start, but the team got going and we had a couple callups and that creates a little bit more opportunity. I feel like my game has been ramping up a bit here and (I’m) just trying to stay consistent with it.”

Mark Rassell on scoring his first career goal in front of his family and friends in his hometown:

“Growing up here and playing in the (Saddledome) for my first point is very special and I’m going to appreciate this one.

“I grew up watching Blasty… it was an honour to wear it.”

News Feed

Backlund Set To Pass 'Mentor' Giordano In Flames Record Book

'A Very Proud Calgarian'
Game Day Notebook - 09.01.24

Game Day Notebook - 09.01.24
Say What - 'Super-Excited For Him'

Say What - 'Super-Excited For Him'
Flames Assign Kevin Rooney 09.01.24

Flames Assign Kevin Rooney
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators 09.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators
Flames Recall Yan Kuznetsov 09.01.24

Flames Recall Yan Kuznetsov
5 Things - Flames vs. Senators 09.01.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Senators
Future Watch Update - 08.01.24

Future Watch Update - 08.01.24
Jakob Pelletier Assigned To Wranglers 08.01.24

Jakob Pelletier Assigned To Wranglers
Yan Kuznetsov Assigned To Wranglers 08.01.24

Yan Kuznetsov Assigned To Wranglers
Say What - 'It Wasn't Good Enough'

Say What - 'It Wasn't Good Enough'
Calgary finishes off road trip with 2-2 record

Flames Fall In Windy City
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks 07.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blackhawks
5 Things - Flames @ Blackhawks 07.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Blackhawks
Say What - 'He's Been A Brick Wall For Us'

Say What - 'He's Been A Brick Wall For Us'
Flames fall 3-2 to Flyers despite Markstrom's heroics

Winning Streak Snapped
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Flyers 06.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Flyers
5 Things - Flames @ Flyers 06.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Flyers