Game Day Notebook - 09.01.24

Kuznetsov to make debut ... Markstrom turning heads ... Pelletier cleared for contact

202401080_Kuznetsov
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

Every debut begins with a meeting. 

But fear not, young lad. 

It’s not like being called to the principal’s office. 

“At first, they're like, 'Why am I in here?!” Head Coach Ryan Huska laughed of an early-morning heart-to-heart with young Yan Kuznetsov. “They have a different look in their face. And then you can see the excitement (and) the pride, I guess.  

“He's worked hard for this opportunity. He's done a good job this last little while for the Wranglers and he deserves it. It's nice to see a young man's face when you get to tell him he's going to play his first game.”

Kuznetsov – who was up with the big club after a Jan. 5 summons, but was sent down Monday so he could practice with the AHL’s Wranglers – was recalled again, bright and early this morning.

He skated on a pairing with fellow Wranglers grad Nick DeSimone at the morning skate. 

“It's been a long (road) and it's always been a goal and it's pretty amazing; it's overwhelming, at first,” Kuznetsov said of the NHL’s game-day experience. “It's pure joy and I will just try and enjoy this day as much as I can.”

Kuznetsov, who was drafted in the second round – 50th overall – in the 2020 Draft has seven points (2G, 5A) with the Flames’ AHL affiliate this year. 

He himself as a “simple defenceman who moves the puck quick, north,” and at 6-foot-4 and 209 lbs., he can be a handful, physically, both in clearing the net-front and on the PK.  

“He has a better understanding of how he has to play as a pro - and maybe his first couple years, he fought it a little bit, at times,” Huska said. “But now, he's started to figure it out, where 'I have to be a good checker, a good defender, I have to make a good first pass.' And then he has to use his size to his advantage. So, those are all things over the course of the last number of years he's worked on and he's got better with, and he's put himself in position where he's getting his first game today.”

"He means a tremendous amount to our team"

On The ‘Mark’

Jacob Markstrom is authoring quite the comeback story. 

But in Huska’s humble opinion, none of what we’re seeing now should come as a surprise.

“When you go back to the summertime, my first phone call with him, I knew he was going to come back a different person,” the skipper said. “He was edgy. Right away, he got to the point and he was edgy.

“There is no finger-pointing with him and there was an edginess to him that – when I got off the phone with him – 'OK, we're going to get a different guy coming back this year, for sure.'"

20240108_Markstrom

Since returning from a broken finger on Dec. 18, the steely eyed Swede has a .935 save percentage – third, only, to Joey Daccord and Stuart Skinner – and a miniscule 2.03 goals-against average. If you dig even deeper and enter the world of advanced stats, @JFreshHockey’s model shows Markstrom’s the NHL’s second-best ‘tender in Goals Saved Above Expected at 12.5.

For context, Arizona’s Connor Ingram sits first overall with a scant half-goal more.

Simple put: Numbers like these are in MVP territory.

“It's nice to see because we've talked before about when he's in the net and he's feeling the way he is, you feel like you have a chance to win - and if there's a mistake that gets made on the ice, he's going to bail people out,” Huska said.

If you’d like to see Markstrom get the credit he deserves, you have to power to send him to the All-Star Game. Tweet 'Jacob Markstrom' with the hashtag #NHLAllStarVote between now and Jan. 11 to have your voice heard.

Cleared For Contact

‘Deuces’ are, indeed, wild.

The freshly outfitted No. 22 – 22-year-old Jakob Pelletier – is one step closer to returning to game action. After suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery in the preseason, the feisty left-winger was assigned to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers on Monday.

“No timetable, yet,” Huska said. “He just got cleared for contact, so that's the next phase in a practicing setting that he's going to get. And then, hopefully, eventually in a game setting and everything keeps progressing in the right direction for him and us.”

Fellow recoveree Kevin Rooney was also assigned to the Wranglers on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old fell awkwardly during a practice in training camp and also went under the knife to repair a shoulder injury.

