He’s dedicated his career to Calgary.

And this evening, Calgary will celebrate Mikael Backlund.

The Flames captain will be fêted in front of the C of Red prior to tonight's game against the Devils, presented with a silver stick in commemoration of becoming only the second Flame ever to reach 1,000 games played with the club.

About 20 of Backlund’s closest family and friends made the trip over from Sweden to be part of his big night.

His teammates will be there, too, paying respects to their captain.

But one member of Calgary’s coaching staff has a bit better of an idea of what Backlund might be going through, standing still in a moment in time to be recognized for his longevity.

Matt Stajan - hired by the Flames in September as a skills consultant - played 1,003 regular season NHL games with Toronto and Calgary, and he was honoured similarly by the Flames for reaching the same milestone.

A former teammate of Backlund’s, Stajan says the Flames captain has worked hard to get to this point in his career, and is well-deserving of the accolades he’s about to receive from Calgary fans.

“Watching him come into the league - he was still wearing #60 when he first started - he was a bright-eyed kid, but he’s just continued to get better,” Stajan said after Friday’s morning skate. “He learned quickly how to be a pro, and when you play 1,000 games, that doesn’t go without having a lot of ups, but a lot of downs. He’s been able to persevere through it, and establish himself as a really solid NHLer, a 200-foot player, and he has some miles left on him, here, too.

“Very happy for him and his family, I told him just to take it all in, because the game rarely stops for you, and then like any good pro would do, just turn the page and play the game.”

Hockey’s a physical sport, one where toughness is revered.

It’s a trait that fits Backlund to a T. He’s made 82 of 82 regular-season appearances five times over the course of his career, and has missed a half-dozen or fewer games on a further four occasions.

But the 35-year-old admits he might get caught up in the moment tonight, reflecting on a hockey life around those he loves the most.

“I’m an emotional person, but I got it from my Dad,” he said Friday. “He’s going to have a hard time standing there. I’ve seen him cry every time I scored since I was playing - what do they call it over here - Timbits. Even seen him cry when my sister scored a goal, or did something. Myself, too, when my kids have done something, I get pretty emotional, too.

“I’m going to have to fight a little bit, I’m sure tonight, fight those tears away, it’s going to be emotional.”

Stajan said Friday the importance and significance of his 1,000th game ceremony didn’t really sink in until after he had retired.

After all, there’s a game to be played right after - against friend and former teammate Jacob Markstrom, no less.

But Stajan believes Backlund should do everything he can to take everything in, before the puck drops and the intensity of the game takes over.

“Enjoy the moment, but just be prepared, because it’s emotional,” Stajan suggested. “He’ll have his wife and kids out there, his parents, friends are in town so there’s a lot of things going on outside of the game, and it’s emotional. You kind of get the tingly body and all those feelings, the main thing is you’ve got to put it back into getting ready for the first face-off, ‘cause the game comes at you quickly.

“I think that’s what I remember most, you enjoy the moment but less than 10 minutes later you’re out there, at an NHL pace, and you really gotta establish yourself in that game.”

But at the same time, Stajan figures Backlund won’t have any issue turning that switch right back on, and getting into game mode.

It’s something he’s used to.

Something he’s done a thousand times before.

“He’ll be able to do that, that’s why he’s been able to play for so long,” said Stajan. “He learned to deal with those emotions, those pressures.”