5 Things - Flames vs. Devils

1. Last Time Out

This season has been a roller-coaster ride so far.

The Flames shot out to a 5-0-1 start to the season but have lost four in a row heading into tonight's tilt.

The team went 0-2 on their recent roadie with defeats in Vegas (5-0) on Monday and Salt Lake City on Wednesday (5-1).

But no one is pushing the panic button.

Far from it.

Tonight is the night to start a new winning streak by getting back to the things that made the team successful to start the season.

"For us, we’ve got to stay committed to the hard stuff all the way through," said Ryan Lomberg Wednesday. "I find that sometimes, we get away from it and that’s when things go south on us. Nothing we can’t fix, so obviously we’re going to look forward to getting better."

Anthony Mantha had the Flames lone goal against Utah, while Dustin Wolf got the start and made 23 saves.

Wednesday's game marked captain Mikael Backlund's 1,000th NHL tilt, all with the Flames. He is only the second player in franchise history to hit that plateau, joining the legendary Jarome Iginla.

So, tonight is all about saluting Backs on his historic achievement. He will be honoured in a ceremony before the game and throughout the night in the C of Red by the Flames and the team's fans, so make sure to get your tickets. (CLICK HERE)

Backlund is only the 10th Swedish-born player to reach 1,000 games with one team.

"The names of the players that have done it before me - those 10 players for one team - they’re pretty good players," he said before Wednesday's game. "It’s pretty surreal that I’m up there with them. It’s a lot to take in, but I’m proud of my work that I’ve put in to be here today. I’m going to keep pushing myself to stay in this league for as long as I want to."

Click below to watch a Flames TV exclusive with Backlund and his wife Frida prior to reaching 1,000.

Mikael and Frida on upcoming historic milestone: 'It feels very special'

2. Know Your Enemy

It's the return of Jacob Markstrom.

Of course, the big question is will he start against the Flames?

We'll find out at Friday's morning skate as the Devil's website reported there was no confirmation of who the starter would be for Jersey.

However, if you're a betting man, the odds are good we'll see Markstrom as there's little doubt he'll want to bebetween the pipes against his old club, having tended the twine in the Scotiabank Saddledome for the previous four years before being dealt to the Devils.

Oh, and he just so happens to be coming off his first shutout of the year against his old, old team - the Vancouver Canucks.

Markstrom made 20 saves as the Devils shellacked the Canucks 6-0 in Vancouver Wednesday night, improving his numbers this season to a goals-against average of 2.68 with a .903 save percentage, in line with his career averages of 2.73 and .909.

It was the second straight game the Devils have put a six-pack on the board (they beat the Ducks 6-2 Sunday night), posting a pair of Ws after losing four in a row, two of which came via overtime.

“We've been working towards getting the system and everybody on the same page and the last few games has been huge improvements,” Markstrom told NHL.com's Kevin Woodley after Wednesday's game. “Today was another one where all four lines and six defencemen played really good and special teams was good again, so it makes my job really easy.”

The Devils got balanced scoring in their outing in Van, with New Jersey captain Nico Hischier scoring a goal and and two helpers, while Dawson Mercer, Timo Meier, Ondrej Palat, Jack Hughes and Tomas Tatar also tallied.

“We came out with a good start and just never let off the pedal,” Mercer said. “Consistent throughout the full game and (Markstrom) shut the door, and that's all we can ask for.”

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
16.1%22nd
Devils31.0%5th
Penalty Kill
Flames
70.6%28th
Devils81.1%14th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames46.97%25th
Devils
51.13%13th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.30%15th
Devils53.78%8th

3. Fast Facts

Kirkland Signature

With his helper on Wednesday in Utah, Justin Kirkland bumped his season totals up to one goal and four assists for five points in nine games. The 28-year-old has also posted a +4 rating which is tied with Anthony Mantha and Kevin Bahl for the team-lead on the Flames. All four of Kirkland’s assists have been primary assists which is also tied for the team lead.

Good Omen

The Flames have won seven out of the last 10 home games against New Jersey. Dating back to the 2013-14 season, the Flames have gone 7-2-1 against the Devils, outscoring them 42-31 through their 10 tilts in Calgary. All-time, the Flames have won 37 home games against the New Jersey Devils franchise, which is tied for the 11th most home wins for the Flames against a single franchise and third most against an Eastern Conference Opponent (48 W vs. DET, 44 W vs. TOR).

Closing In On Impressive Mark

Jonathan Huberdeau, who has three helpers and seven points this season, is just two assists away from 500 in his career.

Stick tap to Flames PR's Jordan Bay for the above tidbits

4. Did You Know?

Speaking of Backlund, he needs just two assists to tie Guy Chouinard and Paul Reinhart (both with 336) for the seventh most in franchise history.

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Mikael Backlund

He was the player to watch last game and again tonight. His 1,000 games with the team is an incredible feat and tonight we will celebrate him as he so richly deserves.

Devils - Nico Hischier

The forward became the first player in the NHL to hit the 10-goal mark with his tally against the Canucks. He has 15 points total in his 13 games this campaign and has scored in four straight outings. “Riding a wave right now a bit,” he said of his hot start. “It's going in and in my career I have had some places where they weren't going in, so I'll just keep riding the wave. … Obviously now I got confidence in my shot and try to use it a little bit more.”

