5 Things - Flames vs. Devils

1. Last Time Out

This season has been a roller-coaster ride so far.

The Flames shot out to a 5-0-1 start to the season but have lost four in a row heading into tonight's tilt.

The team went 0-2 on their recent roadie with defeats in Vegas (5-0) on Monday and Salt Lake City on Wednesday (5-1).

But no one is pushing the panic button.

Far from it.

Tonight is the night to start a new winning streak by getting back to the things that made the team successful to start the season.

"For us, we’ve got to stay committed to the hard stuff all the way through," said Ryan Lomberg Wednesday. "I find that sometimes, we get away from it and that’s when things go south on us. Nothing we can’t fix, so obviously we’re going to look forward to getting better."

Anthony Mantha had the Flames lone goal against Utah, while Dustin Wolf got the start and made 23 saves.

CLICK HERE TO READ GAME STORY

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE REACTION

CLICK HERE FOR THE GAME RECAP

Wednesday's game marked captain Mikael Backlund's 1,000th NHL tilt, all with the Flames. He is only the second player in franchise history to hit that plateau, joining the legendary Jarome Iginla.

So, tonight is all about saluting Backs on his historic achievement. He will be honoured in a ceremony before the game and throughout the night in the C of Red by the Flames and the team's fans, so make sure to get your tickets. (CLICK HERE)

Backlund is only the 10th Swedish-born player to reach 1,000 games with one team.

"The names of the players that have done it before me - those 10 players for one team - they’re pretty good players," he said before Wednesday's game. "It’s pretty surreal that I’m up there with them. It’s a lot to take in, but I’m proud of my work that I’ve put in to be here today. I’m going to keep pushing myself to stay in this league for as long as I want to."

Click below to watch a Flames TV exclusive with Backlund and his wife Frida prior to reaching 1,000.