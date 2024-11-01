Say What - 'Really Thankful'

Mikael Backlund on being honoured for 1,000 games played tonight:

"I’m excited. It’s great to have so many family members here, and friends to share it with. It’s going to be special receiving that stick. It’s going to be a special moment."

On being celebrated by the C of Red:

"To get recognized in front of the fans, the fans I’ve played for for so long and the only fans I’ve played for, it’s going to be incredible. I’m just really thankful, proud I’m still here, and really excited to be a Calgary Flame."

On being called an 'old man' by Blake Coleman:

"I think that’s fair to say. Physically, I feel really good. I feel better physically today than I did when I came into the league as a rookie, I feel stronger, my cardio, my speed, everything is better. My wife tells me all the time too that I’m an old soul. I’m not a night person, except for game nights. In the off-season, I rarely go past 10 p.m. I don’t know if it’s an ‘old man’ thing to say that I enjoy a cup of coffee, I like to do that as well. He’s not lying."