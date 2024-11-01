Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils

The Flames kick off a quick two-game homestand as they take on the New Jersey Devils tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 pm MT.
Prior to puck drop, Flames captain Mikael Backlund will be celebrated for 1000 NHL games played. Tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Anthony Mantha
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dan Vladar