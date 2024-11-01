Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils

The Flames kick off a quick two-game homestand as they take on the New Jersey Devils tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 pm MT.

Prior to puck drop, Flames captain Mikael Backlund will be celebrated for 1000 NHL games played. Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Anthony Mantha

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar