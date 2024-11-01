Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils

Calgary's lines and pairings against New Jersey

CF-ProjectedLineup-2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames kick off a quick two-game homestand as they take on the New Jersey Devils tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 pm MT.

Prior to puck drop, Flames captain Mikael Backlund will be celebrated for 1000 NHL games played. Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Anthony Mantha

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

Related Content

5 Things - Flames vs. Devils

News Feed

Flames Sled Hockey Teams Prepare For Annual Sled Hockey Classic

Say What - 'Really Thankful'

5 Things - Flames vs. Devils

Say What - 'Got To Stay Committed'

Tough Night 

'He Means A Lot To This Team'

Say What - 'A Special Night'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Utah Hockey Club

5 Things - Flames @ Utah Hockey Club

The Evolution Of Mikael Backlund

Reading ... Give It A Shot! Program Hits Milestone

Be There For History

The Farm Report - 28.10.24 

Future Watch Update - 29.10.24

Say What - 'They Made Us Pay'

Flames Fall In Vegas

Flames Mourn The Passing Of Gus Thorson

Game Day Notebook - 28.10.24