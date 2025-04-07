Say What - 'Smother Them A Bit' 

The buzz ahead of Monday's matchup in San Jose

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames

Ryan Huska on the contest in San Jose:

"It’s the next biggest game for us. You go from the biggest game of the year to the biggest game of the year, and that’s the way we look at it, and we have for quite a long period of time. I like that mindset for our players, because what happened yesterday doesn’t matter, or what’s coming up down the road doesn’t matter. They try to keep their focus on the task at hand, and tonight that’s San Jose in this building here."

On the recent penalty-killing success:

"It’s funny how it works, eh? Earlier in the year, we couldn’t keep them out of our net and lately, we’ve been really good. That’s goaltending, and it’s the commitment from all the guys that are in front of our goaltending as well. I think Trent (Cull) has done a great job of tightening them up, where we’re not giving up as quality opportunities. But it is something that’s a pride thing for the players that do kill penalties, some of them, that’s their main role, and that’s their main responsibility. And if it’s not going well, they take it to heart. If it’s going well, they have a little bit of swagger. Over the last little bit, they’ve been very good for us."

On starting off quickly against the Sharks:

"We have to make sure we’re hungrier and a better team than we were the other night in Calgary. And then, too, there’s a lot of young skill on that side and we have to do a good job of containing it. The best way to do that for us is to play our fore-check, play our checking game, and make sure that our pace and our details are where they need to be."

Blake Coleman on tonight's contest in San Jose:

"Nothing’s changed, just next game up. Next most important game. I think a good skate this morning, we’ve just got to control what we can control here, and put out our best game tonight."

On what needs to change from the Vegas loss:

"We didn’t like our start. For whatever reason, just not a very good first period. I thought we got better as the game went along. Just gotta learn from it, can’t put yourself behind like that, although we’ve proven time and time again we can come back from being behind. It’s just, you’d like to give yourself a better start, be in a better position. Learn from it, and be better tonight."

On facing the Sharks and keys to success:

"Start this game how we finished the last one. We know they’re going to play pretty loose and free. Sometimes, that’s a dangerous team, so you’ve got to be aware of guys trying to get behind you, things like that. We’ve just got to play our game, smother them a bit - you know, Flames hockey - and we should be alright."

MacKenzie Weegar on another big tilt in San Jose:

"They’ve all been biggest games of the season. Our mindset doesn’t change in this room, the belief, the no-quit. We do it for each other. Bottom line, we’re fighting for a spot for each other, to prove everybody wrong. It’s a simple recipe tonight, you don’t take the team lightly. It’s the NHL, no easy games. You go out there, work for each other, play the right way. Simple."

On the Sharks' strengths:

"They like to transition quick off the rush, so we’ve got to be responsible with the puck, we’ve been talking about that the last few games. Can’t give their skill any opportunities to bounce on us, but at the same time, I think if you go the offensive way, we get pucks deep, we get pucks back - we attack them, I think - that’s been our identity all year, is our forecheck, and getting those pucks back, and getting it to the net. I think we can take advantage of that."

On the recent penalty-kill form:

"PK’s been great for us. I think it’s gained a lot of confidence for us. Cully’s done a great job at taking over that the last half of the year. We’ve got an identity there, I think everybody understands the system a little bit better. He’s done a great job with video and really taking it to another level. I think from Wolfie to everybody that goes out there, you step over the boards and everybody’s ready to kill that penalty for our team."

