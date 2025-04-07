Say What - 'Smother Them A Bit' 

Ryan Huska on the contest in San Jose:

"It’s the next biggest game for us. You go from the biggest game of the year to the biggest game of the year, and that’s the way we look at it, and we have for quite a long period of time. I like that mindset for our players, because what happened yesterday doesn’t matter, or what’s coming up down the road doesn’t matter. They try to keep their focus on the task at hand, and tonight that’s San Jose in this building here."

On the recent penalty-killing success:

"It’s funny how it works, eh? Earlier in the year, we couldn’t keep them out of our net and lately, we’ve been really good. That’s goaltending, and it’s the commitment from all the guys that are in front of our goaltending as well. I think Trent (Cull) has done a great job of tightening them up, where we’re not giving up as quality opportunities. But it is something that’s a pride thing for the players that do kill penalties, some of them, that’s their main role, and that’s their main responsibility. And if it’s not going well, they take it to heart. If it’s going well, they have a little bit of swagger. Over the last little bit, they’ve been very good for us."

On starting off quickly against the Sharks:

"We have to make sure we’re hungrier and a better team than we were the other night in Calgary. And then, too, there’s a lot of young skill on that side and we have to do a good job of containing it. The best way to do that for us is to play our fore-check, play our checking game, and make sure that our pace and our details are where they need to be."