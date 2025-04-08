Say What - 'Pesky Flames'

The buzz after the Flames rallied to beat the Sharks in San Jose

By Calgary Flames Staff
Dustin Wolf on the 3-2 win:

"Our start was not pretty, I think everybody in that room can say we didn’t like our first period. We started to come in the second, then obviously, we had to go. We had to find a way to score goals, and thankfully we got three."

On getting points in another must-win game:

"There’s desperation. Again, we’re fighting for our life every day right now. We can’t really lose any hockey games going forward, so obviously this was a great start to the trip. We want to have a better start, but we found a way to get two points.'

On coming home to California:

"Anytime we come back to San Jose, it’s a fun time. I’ll always have family that’ll come to games here. It just adds a little extra oomph to your game. The state of California as a whole, I want to play well. I’ve been up and down the state my whole youth career, kinda made stops along the way up and down the state. I love coming back here, and obviously this is a good start."

Morgan Frost on the 3-2 win over the Sharks:

"I think we gotta start better in general, it was a pretty sloppy first period. Pesky Flames, seems like we’re always coming back. Wolfie played great to keep us in the game, and then get a couple big third-period goals."

On Dustin Wolf's performance:

"He’s special, man. He keeps us in a lot of games, some unbelievable saves. So calm back there. Makes you feel like you can always come back in a game, ‘cause he can hold down the fort."

On his third-period goal:

"Huby does a great job in the net front. I think sometimes, I’ve just got to shoot it at the net and better things are gonna happen. He’s always in a good spot there. Sometimes, I maybe try and pass too much, so just kinda tried to shoot it on the net. He did a great job, I don’t think the goalie really saw it. Nice to get that one, it’s been a while."

Adam Klapka on another comeback win:

"I think we just tried to play the simple game, just tried to put the puck deep and tried to go there and hunt it, and get it to the net. That’s what we are supposed to do all 60 minutes, but we found a way and that’s the important thing."

On his own performance and moving up to the top line:

"To be honest, I didn’t really like the game, how I played tonight. For me, I really appreciate the opportunity that I got after - unfortunately - Pospy got hurt. I really appreciate it, I try to do my best every shift I get with Naz and Huby, to help the team win."

On his mindset on the 2-on-1:

"For me, just go (to the) net. Slow down, I mean, that’s not the right time to do it. I know that if I go to the back door, there’s a chance I can score the goal. It happened, so I’m really happy for that."

On Wolf's performance:

"He saved our game, to be honest. He made some Hasek saves there. He’s unbelievable, I’m really happy that he’s doing well, and he’s showing that he can be the Rookie of the Year."

Ryan Huska on the 3-2 win:

"There’s been a number of nights in a row where our start hasn’t been good enough. Tonight was very similar, like Dustin was the reason why we were still in the game. I thought our game got better as it went on. Third period, you look at the powerplay goal that we were able to score, and I thought we became a much harder team to play against in the third period through the neutral zone. Finding a way to win was important, it allows us to stay in it, and now we move on."

On Wolf's work in goal and the team getting better as the game went on:

"He did, after the first period. There was only a few guys that I thought were close to their best in the first period. We’ll have to fix something for Anaheim, there, because it’s just been a couple nights in a row. I was pleased with the way they came back, though. Like I said, the third period, it seemed that they had a little different swagger about them, so it’s good that we got the win."

On Klapka's goal:

"Big goal, goes right to the net and stays there. A lot of times when goals don’t come easy, the best thing to do is have a shot mentality, but you also have to be willing to go to the net to score some of the goals, or capitalize on some of the pucks that are laying around the net. Good on him. He goes hard to the net, he’s done a real good job that way."

