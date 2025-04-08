Say What - 'Pesky Flames'

Dustin Wolf on the 3-2 win:

"Our start was not pretty, I think everybody in that room can say we didn’t like our first period. We started to come in the second, then obviously, we had to go. We had to find a way to score goals, and thankfully we got three."

On getting points in another must-win game:

"There’s desperation. Again, we’re fighting for our life every day right now. We can’t really lose any hockey games going forward, so obviously this was a great start to the trip. We want to have a better start, but we found a way to get two points.'

On coming home to California:

"Anytime we come back to San Jose, it’s a fun time. I’ll always have family that’ll come to games here. It just adds a little extra oomph to your game. The state of California as a whole, I want to play well. I’ve been up and down the state my whole youth career, kinda made stops along the way up and down the state. I love coming back here, and obviously this is a good start."