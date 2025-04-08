Big Game Fishin' 

The Sharks put 18 pucks on goal in period one, and Wolf was unbeatable until the final minute of play when a Will Smith one-timer found its way in with 24.2 seconds on the clock.

But for those other 17 shots, the Californian was brilliant. He was tested early on two quick redirects in front, but got pads to chances from Collin Graf and William Eklund before the game was 90 seconds old.

His best save came just past the nine-minute mark, when Smith won a race to the puck in the Calgary zone, then spun and fired a pass to a streaking Macklin Celebrini in the slot. Celebrini picked his spot, but Wolf read the play expertly, parrying away the Sharks rookie’s wrister with his blocker hand.

At the other end, Georgi Romanov stopped all eight shots he faced - the Flames’ best sustained pressure coming four minutes into the game thanks to a puck retrieval from Blake Coleman that led to a trio of chances, the best from Yegor Sharangovich, whose low slot shot was kicked aside by Romanov’s right pad.

The Flames put more pressure on Romanov in the middle stanza, but the 1-0 scoreline remained static through 40 minutes.

The trio of Morgan Frost, Yegor Sharangovich and Joel Farabee started the work in the offensive zone with an extended shift about four minutes in. Sharangovich had a glorious chance later in the period, set up in the slot with about a minute on the clock, but his wrist shot sailed over the crossbar.

Coleman had a chance on a short-handed partial break near the midpoint of the frame. He stole the puck away from Celebrini in the neutral zone then raced down the ice, but his manoeuvre from backhand to forehand at the crease caused the puck to roll off his stick.

Kevin Rooney nearly tied it up with about two minutes to play - sent in on goal after a delicious floating pass to the slot by Nazem Kadri - but his hard shot was swallowed up by the Sharks ‘keeper.

Wolf made eight saves in his own right in period two, his two best stoped coming with about five minutes to play after Celebrini found space in the slot. Wolf stopped his first shot, then fell to his left, onto his side, and somehow got a body part to Celebrini’s point-blank rebound from just outside the blue paint.