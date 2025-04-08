ANAHEIM — He’s here.

Top prospect Zayne Parekh landed in Southern California Monday morning, joining the Flames for the next phase of the club’s push for the playoffs.

The smooth-skating blueliner's Ontario Hockey League season ended over the weekend, but he’s hopeful there will be a lot more hockey left to his own personal campaign, whether on the ice in an NHL arena, or watching his Calgary teammates from upstairs.

“(I’m) excited to see the boys, a little nervous, haven’t seen ‘em in a while,” Parekh said with a wide smile that rivalled the golden glow of the California sunshine. “Just excited to be a part of it, be able to watch and experience this whole fight they’re in.”

At the junior level, Parekh enjoyed an historic season. He led all CHL defencemen with 107 points, and in March joined Bobby Orr as the only two OHL defenders to record back-to-back campaigns with 30 or more goals.

When watching online, the offence jumps off the screen.

But Parekh said Tuesday he’s made a concerted effort this past winter to round out his game.

“I’ve added a lot to my game, especially on the other side of the puck,” he explained. “I’ve gotten a lot better at going through hands, my angles and gaps are a lot better.

“I think around the net I’ve obviously got to continue to add some strength, but I’m fronting more pucks - if I can’t box a guy out, I’ve got to front him - but I think with the puck, I’ve taken it to another level.”