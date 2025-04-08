'Experience This Whole Fight'

Parekh eager to experience Flames push for playoffs

250408_Parekh
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

ANAHEIM — He’s here.

Top prospect Zayne Parekh landed in Southern California Monday morning, joining the Flames for the next phase of the club’s push for the playoffs.

The smooth-skating blueliner's Ontario Hockey League season ended over the weekend, but he’s hopeful there will be a lot more hockey left to his own personal campaign, whether on the ice in an NHL arena, or watching his Calgary teammates from upstairs.

“(I’m) excited to see the boys, a little nervous, haven’t seen ‘em in a while,” Parekh said with a wide smile that rivalled the golden glow of the California sunshine. “Just excited to be a part of it, be able to watch and experience this whole fight they’re in.”

At the junior level, Parekh enjoyed an historic season. He led all CHL defencemen with 107 points, and in March joined Bobby Orr as the only two OHL defenders to record back-to-back campaigns with 30 or more goals.

When watching online, the offence jumps off the screen.

But Parekh said Tuesday he’s made a concerted effort this past winter to round out his game.

“I’ve added a lot to my game, especially on the other side of the puck,” he explained. “I’ve gotten a lot better at going through hands, my angles and gaps are a lot better.

“I think around the net I’ve obviously got to continue to add some strength, but I’m fronting more pucks - if I can’t box a guy out, I’ve got to front him - but I think with the puck, I’ve taken it to another level.”

"Excited to be a part of it ... and experience this whole fight they are in"

Here with the Flames, it’s not yet certain when Parekh will make his NHL debut.

Calgary climbed back to within four points of eighth-place Minnesota in the chase for the playoffs Monday - thanks to another come-from-behind win up the coast in San Jose - and after tomorrow’s tilt with the Ducks, the Flames will welcome the Wild to the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday night in a contest that could have massive implications.

Make no mistake, though, even through the hustle and bustle - and bus trips - of an OHL campaign, Parekh has kept pretty close tabs on his NHL club’s fortunes.

“The 10:00 games don’t really help,” Parekh said with a chuckle, referencing the two-hour time difference between Alberta and Michigan. “I was watching last night until Matty scored the third one - then I kinda passed out because of that time change, there - but whenever I get to put a game on, I try and watch.

“It’s kinda cool because I built relationships with a couple of the guys in the summer. Cheering for them, and being able to be ‘Oh, I know that guy!’ makes it more fun to watch.”

Now that he’s here, the opportunity is nigh for Parekh to expand on those relationships, with future teammates, friends and colleagues.

And hopefully, a chance to experience playoff hockey in the C of Red.

“Whether I play or not, I’m going to be the number-one supporter of this team,” Parekh said. “I’m hoping the team makes the playoffs, because I’m more excited to see what the city looks like come playoff time.”

“I’ve seen a lot of clips and videos of that playoff run that they last had.”

Brendan Parker chats with the standout Flames prospect in Anaheim

