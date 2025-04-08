Flames Recall Defenceman Zayne Parekh

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have recalled defenceman Zayne Parekh from the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit.

Parekh, a native of Nobleton, ON skated in 61 games for the Saginaw Spirit in 2024-25, posting 107 points from 33 goals and 74 assists, finishing second on the team in scoring.

Parekh’s 107 points were the fifth-most in the OHL and he led not just all OHL defenceman, but all rearguards in the CHL as he became just the fifth blueliner in Canadian Hockey League history to reach the 100-point mark. He reached the 30-goal mark on March 2nd in North Bay and became just the second defenceman in OHL/OHA history to record 30 or more goals in back-to-back seasons along with Bobby Orr who did so in 1964-65 and 1965-66. The 19-year-old was also named to the CHL’s Team of the Month in back-to-back months in January and February.

During his time in the OHL, Parekh was named the OHL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year along with a nod to the OHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2022-23. Last season, he again led the OHL in points among defencemen, was awarded the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the league’s top blueliner as well as being named the CHL’s top defenceman and would go on to help Saginaw capture the Memorial Cup.

Parekh was Calgary’s first-round pick (9th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft and will join the Flames in Anaheim, California today.

ZAYNE PAREKH – DEFENCEMAN

BORN: Nobleton, ON. DATE: February 15, 2006

HEIGHT: 6’0” WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right