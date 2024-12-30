Say What - 'Weren't Able To Find Offence'

What was talked about following loss to Vegas

By Calgary Flames Staff
Ryan Huska on the loss:

"I thought the effort was good tonight. In close games like that, it’s always the one mistake. They play that way, that’s why they’re one of the better teams, that they’re a heavier team that when you force something or make a mistake, they can make you pay. I thought that’s what happened when we gave up the first goal. But we just weren’t able to find the offence that we needed tonight, too, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort at all."

On how special teams impacted the result:

"They scored on their powerplay, we didn’t score on ours. So I would say, though, the 5-on-3 we had tonight was significantly better than the one we had at home - it was probably over a month ago now - but those are situations where you have to grab hold it, and you have to find a way to score and unfortunately we weren’t able to do that tonight."

"We just weren’t able to find the offence that we needed tonight"

MacKenzie Weegar on the difference in the game:

"I think maybe just the patience. We knew that they were a structured team, they play the right way all night, they waited for their opportunity there at the end of the second. It was a good game, I thought both teams competed hard. Vladdy obviously was our best competitor tonight, he played a great game. It was two teams that played a structure, and I thought they ended up with a little bit more patience there to get that one goal. You give ‘em four or five powerplays, they got a good powerplay over there. They made the most of that one too."

On the first-period 5-on-3:

"The 5-on-3 was crucial, I thought for our team, especially on a back-to-back. It’s opportunities like that that you want to capitalize on. We continue to work on the powerplay as well, that’s obviously - when you look back on that game - those are key moments you fall on."

"It was a good game, I thought both teams competed hard"

Connor Zary on the game overall:

"I think it was a good effort by us, obviously kind of a tough schedule there, with two games so tight together. I think at the end of the day, it’s little details, little things that weren’t fully perfect that ended up costing us. When you get opportunities on the man-advantage - especially a 5-on-3 - you gotta bear down, you gotta bury some goals. The old stats, your success rate goes way down after you have a 5-on-3 for a certain amount of time and you don’t score on it. I think just little things like that, little details throughout the game that we’ve got to clean up, but overall it was a good effort."

On bearing down on chances:

"We coulda done a better job. We didn’t score a goal, right? So obviously, we didn’t do enough. I think it’s a little extra here and there, a little more generating, a little more getting to the net, and just bearing down."

"You gotta bear down, you gotta bury some goals"

