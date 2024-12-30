Say What - 'Weren't Able To Find Offence'

Ryan Huska on the loss:

"I thought the effort was good tonight. In close games like that, it’s always the one mistake. They play that way, that’s why they’re one of the better teams, that they’re a heavier team that when you force something or make a mistake, they can make you pay. I thought that’s what happened when we gave up the first goal. But we just weren’t able to find the offence that we needed tonight, too, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort at all."

On how special teams impacted the result:

"They scored on their powerplay, we didn’t score on ours. So I would say, though, the 5-on-3 we had tonight was significantly better than the one we had at home - it was probably over a month ago now - but those are situations where you have to grab hold it, and you have to find a way to score and unfortunately we weren’t able to do that tonight."