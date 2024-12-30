Flames Fall To Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — The effort was there, but the Flames were foiled by Ilya Samsonov Sunday.

The Vegas netminder stopped all 31 shots he faced as the host Golden Knights took home a 3-0 victory at T-Mobile Arena.

The goaltenders were the story of period one, especially Dan Vladar, who was fantastic in turning aside all 15 shots he faced over a 20-minute session that at times, bordered on the frantic.

He finished with 34 saves in the tilt.

His best stop came just after the six-minute mark following turnover in the Flames zone, the puck was zipped into the low slot to a wide-open Mark Stone.

The Golden Knights captain deked, seemingly had Vladar at his mercy, and had a yawning cage into which to deliver the disc, but the Calgary keeper flashed out his blocker hand at the last minute and batted the puck away with his right arm.