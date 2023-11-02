Say What - 'We're Going To Build Off That Third Period'

Zary on his first NHL game:

"I did what I wanted to do, I was able to showcase myself a little bit. First period, was a little nervous, had to get the butterflies out, but it kind of just became another hockey game once the second started. I think it’s a little harder to enjoy when you don’t get the win. We pushed hard in the third, and I think the third period is how this team wants to play. If you keep playing that way, you’re going to get wins, but at the end of the day, it was pretty special to play in my first NHL game."

On overcoming early nerves:

"Biggest game of my life, it’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole entire life and something I’ve worked so hard for, I was just kind of a little caught up in the moment, just thinking about my parents, my grandparents and everything everyone’s done for me. I think once I got comfortable in the game, it was just hockey. To be honest, when our line got scored on, I was kind of like ‘oh, ok let’s play hockey here, I don’t want to get scored on again.’”

On scoring his first NHL goal:

"To be honest, I remember it hitting me, I remember just trying to find it, it dropped down in front of me, I put it in, but after that, I don’t remember. I just remember looking around, happy as can be, screaming. It was pretty cool, kind of just hugging the guys, and all the guys coming over and tapping me was pretty special."