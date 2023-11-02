Oh, So Close!

The Flames certainly didn't go down without a fight.

They battled and clawed right to the finish.

The visiting Stars scored three in a row in the second period to take a 4-2 lead into the final 20 minutes, but the homeside outshot Dallas 22-5 in the third period as they put up a season-high 46 shots in a tough 4-3 loss.

MacKenzie Weegar got a powerplay marker in the third period and the homeside pressed right to the final buzzer, coming within inches of tying it up when Stars defenceman Esa Lindell kicked the puck out of the blue paint just as it was about to cross the goalline.

Connor Zary scored the first goal of the night in his NHL debut, while Andrew Mangiapane also tallied for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom had a strong night with 26 saves.

Elias Lindholm and Nazem Kadri each had two-point nights, while Rasmus Andersson returned to the lineup after missing four games due to suspension.

Back to Zary, the 2002 first-rounder nearly notched his second goal in the third when he skated up the ice and toe dragged around Jani Hakanpaa, then split between another defender, going forehand to backhand but barely denied by a flailing Jake Oettinger.

Still, the finesse, speed and skill led to a rousing chant of 'Zary, Zary' breaking out in the 'Dome.

His goal, though, was the definition of right place at the right time by showing a goal-scorer's knack, the youngster driving the net after a Chris Tanev point shot with the puck hitting him, then falling to his feet where he swept a backhand home 5:28 in.