Say What - 'We Have To Play Better'

Coach Huska on the 3-1 loss:

“I thought it was a slow start for us. The first 15 minutes or so, they were the better team. Which is a little bit to be expected when we're in a back-to-back, and then I thought we steadily got better as the night went along. At the end of the day, the lack of little execution on the offensive side of it with our puck-handling around the net probably cost us the game tonight.”

On the ‘sloppiness’ from his group offensively:

“I think it was consistent throughout. You look at the chances we had, the finish wasn't there. Whether it's missing the net or a puck bounces over a stick, that's the execution I felt was missing tonight. Not the work ethic.”

On a tough time creating offence:

“I think it's just having a little more confidence in your ability to make plays when they're there and bearing down. To me, that's pretty much it. There are certain people that we need to execute on a nightly basis. Some of them, some of them aren't there yet.”