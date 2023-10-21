News Feed

Say What - 'We Have To Play Better'

Say What - 'We Have To Play Better'
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets 20.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blue Jackets
Sharangovich Line Helping 'Set the Pace' For the Flames

'We Were Buzzing'
5 Things - Flames @ Blue Jackets 20.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Blue Jackets
Say What - 'Saw A Lot of Character'

Say What - 'Saw A Lot of Character'
Flames Knock Off Sabres 4-3

Perseverance Pays Off
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres 19.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Sabres
Dube Off To a Great Start Offensively

'We're Building Something'
Flames Statement Regarding Topi Ronni

Flames Statement Regarding Topi Ronni
Say What - 'Earn My Teammates' Respect'

Say What - 'Earn My Teammates' Respect'
5 Things - Flames @ Sabres 19.10.23

5 Things - Flames @ Sabres
Flames Looking to 'Get On A Roll' With The Powerplay

'The Looks Have Been There'
Markstrom Playing With a 'Free and Clear Mind'

'He's Been Excellent'
Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks
FlamesTV Podcast - Catching Up With Marc Savard

FlamesTV Podcast - Catching Up With Marc Savard
Say What - 'Getting Better Every Game'

Say What - 'Getting Better Every Game'
Flames Fall in a Shootout to Capitals

Point Taken
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals 16.10.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Capitals

Flames Fall to Blue Jackets

Flames drop a 3-1 decision in Columbus

20231020_Dube
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

COLUMBUS – It was one of those nights where nothing would come easy.

Every shot. Every board battle. Every contested puck meant putting your workboots on and grinding in the trenches. And patience? Oh, you better believe it.

Unfortunately for the Flames, they never could break through and kick the offence into high gear, outshooting the Blue Jackets 37-29 but suffering a 3-1 defeat on Friday at Nationwide Arena.

Elias Lindholm broke the shutout bid with a shorthanded goal at 10:37 of the third, beating Spencer Martin low, stick-side, after Mikael Backlund tagged him for the stretch pass. But Zach Werenski - who was playing his first game after missing almost the entire season last year - sunk a long shot into the empty net with 2:21 to play to ice it.

Jacob Markstrom was again excellent between the pipes, finishing with 27 stops.

See all the action from Friday night's tilt in Columbus

"I thought it was a slow start for us," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "The first 15 minutes or so, they were the better team - which is a little bit to be expected when we're in a back-to-back. Then, I thought we steadily got better as the night went along. At the end of the day, the lack ofa little execution on the offensive side of it with our puck-handling around the net probably cost us the game tonight.

"I think it's having a little more confidence in your ability to make plays when they're there and bearing down. To me, that's pretty much it. There are certain people that we need to execute on a nightly basis. Some of them, some of them aren't there yet."

The Flames were on their heels early as they had trouble navigating the neutral zone, feeding directly into the Jackets’ transition game and allowing some Grade-A opportunities off the rush. Fortunately, Markstrom came to play and bailed his team out, allowing them to find their legs and eventually turn the tide offensively.

The best chance of the period came off the stick of Dillon Dube, who turned on the afterburners and scampered around David Jiricek before making a late cut to the net. His goalmouth try was turned aside by Spencer Martin, who pinned his toe to the right post and sealed off the rebound as bodies converged on the blue paint.

Tempers flared nearly the 10-minute mark when Cole Sillinger gave Nazem Kadri a high shot that sent him crashing to the ice behind the play. Kadri, though, leapt his feet and immediately starting chucking – the feisty scrap seeing both sides land a few stiff blows, before spinning to the canvas.

More importantly, the edge – the emotion – that Kadri showed in that moment (and on his way to the bin as he shouted back at the bench) is a great sign for the Flames. This is a player that excels when he has a little bite to his game, and there was greater show of that than a spirited bout.

Sillinger picked up an interference penalty for his efforts and with 25 seconds left in that infraction, Sean Kuraly picked up another two for shooting the puck over the glass. However, the Flames were unable to create much on the ensuing 5-on-3 and the remaining time ticked off without incident.

Shots on goal favoured the Flames 14-11 after one.

"They came out and they pressured us hard," Backlund said. "They have a lot of fast forwards and we knew that going in, but I thought we were a little more sloppy than we have been in the past. But give them a lot of credit. They put a lot of pressure on us and were hard on us all night.

"We played a little better, had some looks on the PP. Then, it was a little back and forth in the second and we pushed a little but in the third. Still... So far, probably, our worst game of the trip. We know we have to play better and we have to find a way to turn this around for Sunday to make it a good trip."

Lindholm makes no mistake after lovely outlet feed from Backlund

The Jackets opened the scoring at 6:29 of the second. Some indecision at the offensive blueline sent the homeside back on a 2-on-1, with Kuraly keeping, firing, and beating Markstrom under the blocker to grab his first of the season.

The goal marked the first time this year that the Flames have surrendered the first goal of a game.

The Flames were certainly getting their chances in the back half of the second, but they still needed their goalie to step up and deliver one key save.

And, boy, was it a beauty, absolutely robbing 2023 third-overall pick Adam Fantilli of his first NHL goal.

Fantilli took a feed from Patrik Laine on a partial 3-on-1 and absolutely tattooed a one-timer that was destined for the upper reaches, but Markstrom splayed out and used every inch of his 6-foot-6 frame to flag it down with the glove.

Check back in April, May and June, but there's a good chance this stands as one of the NHL's saves of the year.

Stellar stop on a 2-on-1 one-timer? Don't mind if I do

Markstrom had one more in his bag of tricks, thwarting a point-blank chance from Johnny Gaudreau only moments later.

The Jackets added some insurance at 8:45 of the third when Justin Danforth buried a backdoor pass from Jack Roslovic to make it a 2-0 game.

Lindholm's goal got the Flames back within one, leading a full-court press by the visitors - but it wasn't meant to be.

"I thought we got some energy from that and thought we put some pressure on them," Backlund said. "It wasn't quite there. We were missing that last little extra bite and push around the net.”

The Lineup:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau – Elias Lindholm – Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer - Yegor Sharangovich - Walker Duehr

Defence:

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar
Dennis Gilbert - Chris Tanev

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom

Scratches: Dryden Hunt, Jordan Oesterle

They Said It:

Coming soon

"The finish wasn't there"

"We know we can player better"

"There's stuff we can work on"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 37, CBJ 29

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, CBJ 0-2

FO%: CGY 42.6% CBJ 57.4%

Blocked Shots: CGY 18, CBJ 16

Hits: CGY 14, CBJ 9

Scoring Chances*: CGY 22, CBJ 21

High-Danger Scoring Chances*: CGY 10, CBJ 5

* 5-on-5

GettyImages-1747341884
GettyImages-1735973468
GettyImages-1735973159
GettyImages-1735972499
GettyImages-1747342413
+16 GettyImages-1747343890
GettyImages-1747343527
GettyImages-1747344600
GettyImages-1747408833
GettyImages-1736095939
GettyImages-1747409902
GettyImages-1736096432
GettyImages-1736095868
GettyImages-1736095825
GettyImages-1736095011
GettyImages-1736096041
GettyImages-1747500603
GettyImages-1736200942
GettyImages-1747503237
GettyImages-1736200595
GettyImages-1747504027
GettyImages-1736200074

Photo Gallery @ Blue Jackets 19.10.23

Check out the action from ice level in Columbus

Up Next:

The Flames wrap up their season-long five-game road trip on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings (3 p.m. MT), before returning to the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome to host the Rangers on Tuesday and Blues on Thursday (click here for tickets).

Related Content

Say What - 'We Have To Play Better'

Say What - 'We Have To Play Better'