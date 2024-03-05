Say What - 'Tough Pill To Swallow'

What was said following the Flames' 4-2 loss to the Kraken

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Andrew Mangiapane on the start versus Seattle:

"I think we just kind of weren’t ready to play today, for whatever reason. Our first wasn’t our best, and we were trying to chase the game the whole way, and trying to claw back into it. It’s a tough one, we’ve got to learn from this and obviously have a better first next game."

On surrendering the third period shorthanded goal:

"It’s really tough, you never want to get scored against on the powerplay, especially late in the third there. We’ve got to do a better job there; tough pill to swallow."

"Our first wasn’t our best"

Andrei Kuzmenko on the loss:

"Not good, the first period start. We need better in this moment in the next game, because every game is very important to us."

On scoring two goals but being dissatisfied:

"For me, it doesn’t matter, it’s personal game. When my team loses, it doesn’t matter how many (goals), how many assists, it’s not an individual sport. I’m a team guy, for me it doesn’t matter (if) today I score."

"We need better in this moment in the next game"

Ryan Huska on the loss to the Kraken:

"Slow start, then too little, too late is the way to sum it up."

On Kuzmenko's performance:

"He was one of our better players for sure, consistently, like the shot attempts even. Like he was trying to shoot the puck, and whether they go in or not, yeah it’s a real positive for us and for him when they do, but when he’s shooting the puck things happen. It was a good night for him, step in the right direction."

"Too little, too late"

