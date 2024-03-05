Say What - 'Tough Pill To Swallow'

Andrew Mangiapane on the start versus Seattle:

"I think we just kind of weren’t ready to play today, for whatever reason. Our first wasn’t our best, and we were trying to chase the game the whole way, and trying to claw back into it. It’s a tough one, we’ve got to learn from this and obviously have a better first next game."

On surrendering the third period shorthanded goal:

"It’s really tough, you never want to get scored against on the powerplay, especially late in the third there. We’ve got to do a better job there; tough pill to swallow."