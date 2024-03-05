Flames Fall To Kraken

Andrei Kuzmenko scored a pair of goals but the Flames fell 4-2 to the Seattle Kraken Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The winger now has five goals in 10 games since being acquired in a trade with the Canucks.

Trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes, the visitors made it 3-1 early in the final frame before the Flames - known for their penchant for third-period comebacks - put the pedal down looking to win their sixth-straight outing.

But despite the push, they couldn't find the equalizer.

Jacob Markstrom was excellent, yet again, making 26 stops in the loss.

The Flames now head out on the road for a three-game road trip to Florida to face the Lightning and the Panthers, before finishing off in Carolina against the Hurricanes.

The first period started off with a bang – literally.

Martin Pospisil circled in and pasted Adam Larsson into the boards just seconds into the tilt, eliciting a loud cheer from the C of Red.

From there, things got tougher.

It took the Flames more than half the period to get their first shot on net and trailed in that metric 11-2 after 20 minutes.

Along the way, Seattle opened the scoring in the first period at 4:04, Yanni Gourde snapping home his eighth of the season.

The homeside turned the script in the middle stanza, outshooting the Kraken 18-9 (they added 17 more in the third, to outshoot Seattle 37-30 on the night).

Nazem Kadri and Kuzmenko had a nice look on a 2-on-1, Kadri opting to keep and fire but Philipp Grubauer made a pad save.

Not long after, Pospisil and Tye Kartye got into it, the Kraken winger earning an extra two minutes and giving Calgary a powerplay.

Kuzmenko – stationed beside the net - took a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and fed Kadri for a shot, then coralling the rebound and taking a couple of whacks to put it past Grubauer who was trying to hug the post at 7:50.