Say What - 'They Kinda Took Advantage'

MacKenzie Weegar on the contest:
"I just thought the energy was a little low tonight. Just another opportunity for us to make our mark in the standings, it just wasn’t there. We’ve got to get back to committing to doing the hard work out there, the stuff nobody likes to do - but it’s important. You know, grinding down low in the corners, back-checking hard, staying on top of checks. But I thought, you know, they’ve got some skill over there that took over. We’ve got to find a way to stop that as well."
On remaining focused on defence:
"We gotta be more committed to playing that defensive game, and defend hard. Those seams in the defensive zone, there’s guys getting behind us. We’ve got to find that commitment to play hard D, and cause them to make turnovers and then we go have fun. The last two games, it’s been reversed."