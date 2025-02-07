Say What - 'They Kinda Took Advantage'

Jonathan Huberdeau on where things went awry versus the Avalanche:

"I thought we had some powerplays, I think we gotta capitalize on that. I thought we had a lot of chances to get back in the game when we were down 2-1. We didn’t do it, and their offence took over."

On the need to manufacture more energy:

"I think we’re a little flat right now. We’re not winning our battles, and I think we make it easy on them, they’re getting a little step on us. It’s on everyone, we’ve just got to be quicker to the puck, and that’s when we’re at our best."

On the importance of Saturday's game against the Kraken:

"Pretty significant, I mean we want to end on a good note, especially at home. Saturday, it’s a big game for us. Especially against Seattle. We went there and won, I’m sure they’re going to come out hard. We’ve just got to be ready."