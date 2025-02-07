Say What - 'They Kinda Took Advantage'

What was said following Thursday's loss to Colorado

250206_SayWhat-pot
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

MacKenzie Weegar on the contest:

"I just thought the energy was a little low tonight. Just another opportunity for us to make our mark in the standings, it just wasn’t there. We’ve got to get back to committing to doing the hard work out there, the stuff nobody likes to do - but it’s important. You know, grinding down low in the corners, back-checking hard, staying on top of checks. But I thought, you know, they’ve got some skill over there that took over. We’ve got to find a way to stop that as well."

On remaining focused on defence:

"We gotta be more committed to playing that defensive game, and defend hard. Those seams in the defensive zone, there’s guys getting behind us. We’ve got to find that commitment to play hard D, and cause them to make turnovers and then we go have fun. The last two games, it’s been reversed."

"I thought the energy was a little low tonight"

Jonathan Huberdeau on where things went awry versus the Avalanche:

"I thought we had some powerplays, I think we gotta capitalize on that. I thought we had a lot of chances to get back in the game when we were down 2-1. We didn’t do it, and their offence took over."

On the need to manufacture more energy:

"I think we’re a little flat right now. We’re not winning our battles, and I think we make it easy on them, they’re getting a little step on us. It’s on everyone, we’ve just got to be quicker to the puck, and that’s when we’re at our best."

On the importance of Saturday's game against the Kraken:

"Pretty significant, I mean we want to end on a good note, especially at home. Saturday, it’s a big game for us. Especially against Seattle. We went there and won, I’m sure they’re going to come out hard. We’ve just got to be ready."

"Tonight was not our best game"

Dustin Wolf on the loss to Colorado:

"I thought we had a good start, buried the first one and thoughout the first period, we played our game. And then as soon as the second period started, they kinda took advantage of some turnovers, and some mistakes that we made. It’s a very skilled group over there, especially their top line. You give them opportunities, they’re going to make you pay, and that’s exactly what happened tonight."

On how he's felt personally over his last two starts:

"You never want to give up nine goals in two games. I thought the starts of games, I’ve felt really good. There have been moments throughout them that I’ve felt like I’m on top of my game, and then there’s moments where it kinda gets away from me, or they bury two in a short span of time. Both teams - Toronto, and them over there - they’ve got skill. If you give ‘em opportunities, they’re gonna bury."

"You give them opportunites and they're gonna make you pay"

Ryan Huska on the 4-2 setback to Colorado:

"First period, I thought was a good period. I thought when they scored early in the second, I thought we were flat from that point on, until the last little push there, at the very end. That’s really what my assessment was, I don’t think we had a lot of pushback after they scored early in the second period."

On lessons learned from the last two games:

"When you look at the last two games, the biggest issue that I see - I mean you look at the scoresheet tonight, their top players beat us - and you could probably say the same thing against Toronto. So I don’t think, as a group, we handled them well enough. Like tonight, there was no real hard match, because the MacKinnon line plays a lot. So there’s different people that are on the ice, and we have to find a way to be harder, better players against other teams’ top players. Especially in our own building, they shouldn’t be able to come in and get three points, like he did tonight."

On moving forward after a disappointing loss:

"They all sting. The key thing for me is how we respond. We have to have a good practice tomorrow, and we have to make sure we are at our very best for the last game prior to the break."

Related Content

Flames Downed By Avalanche

CGY vs. COL | Recap

News Feed

Flames Downed By Avalanche

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Avalanche

'Important Thing For Us'

Say What - 'Want To Catch Teams'

Flames Recall Dryden Hunt

5 Things - Flames vs. Avalanche

Flames Set For Annual Hockey Talks Game

'I'm A Home Defenceman'

Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov

Say What - 'Their Skill Took Over'

Flames Doubled By Maple Leafs

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Game Day Notebook - 04.02.25

Say What - 'Critical Week For Us'

5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs

Future Watch Update - 03.02.25

Say What - 'Really Good Effort'

'Pivot'-al Win