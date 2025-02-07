Flames Downed By Avalanche

Huberdeau and Andersson score in 4-2 loss

By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

Things started out well Thursday night.

The Flames carried the play in the first period as they scored on a 5-on-3 powerplay for the third game in a row.

But the visiting Avalanche would tally three in a dominant second period en route to a 4-2 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored his 21st of the season, and Rasmus Andersson also tallied, while Dustin Wolf had a solid performance making 30 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon had three assists for Colorado, while Martin Necas had two goals and three points, and Calgary kid Cale Makar also scored for the visitors.

Calgary went to the powerplay 1:53 into the tilt when Samuel Girard was whistled for hooking Huberdeau and with 1:02 left on that powerplay, Calvin de Haan put a backhand clearing attempt over the glass and went off for delay of game.

The Flames started slinging the puck and Huberdeau finished it off with a low, farside shot that found twine at 3:22 past Mackenzie Blackwood, with MacKenzie Weegar and Matt Coronato getting the helpers.

The homeside kept coming, Nazem Kadri legging the puck up the nice with a few nice moves to gain the zone and feed it to Blake Coleman who cut hard across the blue paint and beat Blackwood but not the crossbar.

Kadri was the big standout of the opening stanza, later skating another one up and toe-dragging Sam Malinski but he was denied by Blackwood.

Colorado thought they had tied it up with 28 seconds left off a rush, Malinski beating Wolf shortside high.

But Flames video coach Jamie Pringle was once again right on the money as Calgary challenged citing offside and after review, it was overturned by the officials.

Wolf made some big stops when needed, finishing the period with nine saves.

The Calgary netminder had a much heavier workload in the second.

Colorado got on the board just 1:20 in when Makar skated back over the blueline after a failed clearing attempt, taking a pass from MacKinnon and putting a long-distance wrister farside.

The Avs kept coming in waves, pinning Calgary in their zone for a lengthy possession where MacKinnon rang one off the crossbar, the puck falling into the bluepaint behind Wolf and Artturi Lehkonen poking it home at 5:34.

With time winding down, Colorado got another powerplay goal with 17.8 second left in the middle stanza, MacKinnon wiring a shot that went off Necas and in.

Wolf, though, was the only thing keeping his team in the game as Colorado outshot Calgary 17-4 in the period.

Necas was sprung for a breakaway in the third and scored at 12:53, with Andersson getting his eighth of the campaign at 18:13.

They Said It:

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Morgan Frost - Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29, COL 34

Powerplay: CGY 1-5, COL 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 50%, COL 50%

Blocked Shots: CGY 18, COL 11

Hits: CGY 22, COL 13

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 2, COL 14

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 11, COL 26

Up Next:

The Flames play their last game before the 4 Nations break when they host the Kraken at 8 p.m. on Saturday. CLICK FOR TICKETS

