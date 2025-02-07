Flames Downed By Avalanche

Things started out well Thursday night.

The Flames carried the play in the first period as they scored on a 5-on-3 powerplay for the third game in a row.

But the visiting Avalanche would tally three in a dominant second period en route to a 4-2 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored his 21st of the season, and Rasmus Andersson also tallied, while Dustin Wolf had a solid performance making 30 saves.

Nathan MacKinnon had three assists for Colorado, while Martin Necas had two goals and three points, and Calgary kid Cale Makar also scored for the visitors.

Calgary went to the powerplay 1:53 into the tilt when Samuel Girard was whistled for hooking Huberdeau and with 1:02 left on that powerplay, Calvin de Haan put a backhand clearing attempt over the glass and went off for delay of game.

The Flames started slinging the puck and Huberdeau finished it off with a low, farside shot that found twine at 3:22 past Mackenzie Blackwood, with MacKenzie Weegar and Matt Coronato getting the helpers.