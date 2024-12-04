Say What - 'So Much Emotion'

Mikael Backlund on the Johnny Hockey chant late in the third period:

"I got some goosebumps, that was great. A great moment. It was a very special, emotional night, and to finish off with the fans cheering his Johnny chant, that was great. Gave me some goosebumps, and made me feel how important, how much Johnny meant to the city."

On the emotional toll of the evening:

"After the wake and the funeral, you were just gassed for a few days, had nothing. After the candlelight night, I didn’t get out of bed until 3:00 the next day. Really, so many emotions. We were so excited to see the family, and them being here, but also so sad, such a tragedy. So many different, mixed emotions, something (my) first time dealing with. But we’ll get through it. But it’s always good to have some teammates that were close to Johnny, too, you can share stories and connect with each other."

On his team's performance in the 3-0 win:

"I thought our team played really well. Pretty much the whole game, I thought we played really solid. It was a big, must-win pretty much for us, after a tough road trip, coming home. Been playing really well at home, we got back to the way we know we can play. We’ve got to keep that going now."

On the ceremonial face-off with Sean Monahan:

"That meant a lot. Been thinking lots about him. For him, too, moving to Columbus to be reunited with Johnny, they were so excited to get to play with each other; when I saw them at Mang’s wedding this summer, you could tell how excited they were, they could play together again. For Mony to have to go through that every day, it’s heart-breaking, been thinking a lot about him. It was great to share that moment with him, and to share the love and support for the family."