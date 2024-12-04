Emotional Victory

Flames beat Blue Jackets on night Gaudreaus honoured

By Ty Pilson
As the pregame ceremony to honour Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew ended, Rasmus Andersson shared an emotional hug with their dad, Guy Gaudreau.

It was a moving moment, one of many on the evening.

It was fitting then that Andersson – a close friend and longtime teammate of Johnny’s in Calgary – would score the game-winner as the Flames beat the visiting Blue Jackets 3-0 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome in what was, also fittingly, their 13th home game of the season.

After the goal, Andersson turned and saluted the large group of Gaudreau family in the Flames owners’ box who had travelled to town for the night.

The crowd chanted 'Johnny Hockey!' as the seconds ticked down to the final horn in the victory, capping off an incredible outing.

Andersson and captain Mikael Backlund - who assisted the winning tally and was another close friend of No. 13s - were named the game's second and third stars, respectively.

They came out with Guy onto the ice sharing more hugs after the game as Johnny was named the game's first star.

Andersson goes top shelf and shares the moment with Johnny's family

Guy, accompanied by Andersson and Backlund, takes it all in

It was a moving pre-game ceremony, that included a rendition of Gaudreau’s Calgary goal song – Johnny G. Goode - performed by George Canyon.

Both teams stood on the ice to watch it, then gathered around each side of a red carpet as the Gaudreau family – wife Meredith and his children Noa and Johnny Jr., Guy, mom Jane and sisters Katie and Kristen – came out to a loud ovation and performed a ceremonial faceoff with Backlund and Columbus forward and former Flame Sean Monahan, who formed half of the dynamic Johnny & Mony duo here for many years.

Tonight - and forever - we play for you

The Flames and Jackets honour the Gaudreaus

Kevin Bahl and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for the Flames, while Dan Vladar made 16 saves in a tight defensive game by the homeside for the shutout.

It was Calgary's sixth straight home win and comes after a road trip in which they went 0-3-1, including a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Friday.

The Jackets, meanwhile, came in on a roll, going 5-0-1 in their last six.

Monahan won the opening faceoff and got the first shot of the game, holding the puck on a 2-on-1 and rifling a wrister that Vladar deflected high.

Martin Pospisil had to take a faceoff after Nazem Kadri was waived out of the circle, winning it back to Andersson who skated down the wall and fired a pass to Pospisil that he tipped on Merzlikins, then getting his rebound but denied on his second attempt as well as he skated across the crease.

Zach Werenski appeared to open the scoring 4:11 in when he beat Vladar low but the Flames challenged and after review, the goal was overturned.

Vladar made some big stops in the opening 20, including two in rapid succession on Kirill Marchenko and Werenski.

Jonathan Huberdeau used a few players to snap a wrister on a rush early in the second that beat Merzlikins but not the post behind him.

Pospisil was later denied on the doorstep again, putting himself in position for another great chance.

With Justin Danforth off for a slash on Brayden Pachal, Andersson stepped into a howitzer of a one-timer at 10:14 of the second after some hard work by Kadri to keep the puck in the zone.

He got the biscuit to Backlund, who then made the perfect feed to Andersson for his sixth of the campaign.

Andersson goes top shelf and shares the moment with Johnny's family

Kadri drove the net hard between two Jackets four minutes into the third, the puck swept away by Kevin Labanc but Huberdeau grabbed it alone and tried to tuck a backhand home but Merzlikins got his left pad out to deny him.

Backlund would tip in a Andersson point shot with 7:31 to play in the game but the Blue Jackets challenged saying Calgary was offside and after review, it was overturned.

Bahl would score on the powerplay with a wrister from the point – Huberdeau parked in front to screen Merzlikins – with 2:07 to before Sharangovich added a late empty-netter.

Kevin scores his first as a Flame to pad the lead

Guy gets the game puck

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Connor Zary - Walker Duehr

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Lomberg

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dan Vladar - (starter)

Dustin Wolf

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 22, CBJ 16

Powerplay: CGY 2-4, CBJ 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 59.6%, CBJ xx

Blocked Shots: CGY 14, CBJ 19

Hits: CGY 21, CBJ 19

Takeaways: CGY 8, CBJ 2

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 24, CBJ 17

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 13, CBJ 6

*Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Blue Jackets 03.12.24

Photos by Matt Daniels, Bret Kenworthy and Gerry Thomas

Jersey Auction:

Both teams wore No. 13 Gaudreau jerseys in the warmups. Click here for info on charity auction of ones Flames players wore.

They Said It:

"It was just very emotional, scoring"

"I'm proud of them. That was a hard one"

"He got the applause and the love that he deserved"

"Very special, emotional night"

"This one’s for him. He was watching us for sure"

"It was just very emotional, scoring"

Up Next:

The Flames host the St. Louis Blues Thursday night at 7 p.m. Click for tickets

