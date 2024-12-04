Emotional Victory

As the pregame ceremony to honour Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew ended, Rasmus Andersson shared an emotional hug with their dad, Guy Gaudreau.

It was a moving moment, one of many on the evening.

It was fitting then that Andersson – a close friend and longtime teammate of Johnny’s in Calgary – would score the game-winner as the Flames beat the visiting Blue Jackets 3-0 Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome in what was, also fittingly, their 13th home game of the season.

After the goal, Andersson turned and saluted the large group of Gaudreau family in the Flames owners’ box who had travelled to town for the night.

The crowd chanted 'Johnny Hockey!' as the seconds ticked down to the final horn in the victory, capping off an incredible outing.

Andersson and captain Mikael Backlund - who assisted the winning tally and was another close friend of No. 13s - were named the game's second and third stars, respectively.

They came out with Guy onto the ice sharing more hugs after the game as Johnny was named the game's first star.