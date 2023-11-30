Say What - 'Ready To Do Our Job'

What was said ahead of tonight's matchup between the Flames and Stars

By Calgary Flames Staff
Greer on the identity his line is creating:

"I’m really happy, both personally and as a line. Teams that have success have good depth, and can rely on their depth to be good in the D zone, as well as the O zone, and contribute at certain key teams. You can’t always rely on your big boys, I think we’re there to be reliable defensively and also chip it away offensively, and that’s what we’ve been doing. The identity that we’ve been creating is just fast, speed, physical and hound pucks, and just hold pucks down low, and make them work for every inch."

On the matchup with the Stars:

"Strong opponent, very gifted offensively, and their transition’s very fast. So what we have to do is just make sure that we limit the turnovers, and we take care of things in our own zone, and just do our thing in the O zone. We have enough talent in this room to be able to produce at a high level; our defence and our goalies have been doing the job for us. As forwards, we just have to be ready to do our job in the D zone, and then make sure that we make the right plays in the O zone, we’ll get our chances."

"I'd have liked to fight there"

Coleman on last week's comeback win against Dallas:

"It’s kind of been the way our team’s been going the last little bit. You know, got behind early, we obviously knew they were going to be good in their building, and they were; we just kind of stuck with, we found some ways to score some goals and get back in the game, and obviously ran with it in the third. It’s going to be a good test again, we like the way we’re playing."

On the importance of a good start tonight:

"We’ve had pretty good starts, some games better than others. But I think this is a game where there’s no excuse not to have a lot of energy from the jump, and an opportunity for us to get on top of a team. In this league, you prefer to play with the lead than chase it, but the good news is, we’ve found ways to be successful in both situations."

"Good measuring stick again"

Huska on the Nov. 1 meeting with Dallas as a turning point:

"We started to play the right way, for sure. That was a night where we were good for the first two periods, but I thought we really picked up our play in regards to the team game in the third period. I think that was a night where people started to actually believe in what we’re trying to accomplish as a group, where they saw, against a very good team ‘Hey, we can make some noise.’ I would say, yes, that was probably one of the moments that we started to get our game going, for sure."

On Jacob Markstrom's impact on the team:

"Right from the first day he came back, he’s brought his swagger with him. Early in the year when we were struggling, some of those games could have been much different if it wasn’t for the effort that he was putting in. What I love about him is, a lot of people were like ‘Aaah, Jacob this, Jacob that.’ He never believed that whatsoever, he had a bit of a chip on his shoulder and he’s come in that way. He is a key member of our team, I talk about our leadership group, and his name is never mentioned in that, but he’s very much a part of that in a lot of different ways, we just go about him a little different, because you don’t want to tack anything on your goaltenders at certain times."

"It's about scoring first"

