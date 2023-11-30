Say What - 'Ready To Do Our Job'

Greer on the identity his line is creating:

"I’m really happy, both personally and as a line. Teams that have success have good depth, and can rely on their depth to be good in the D zone, as well as the O zone, and contribute at certain key teams. You can’t always rely on your big boys, I think we’re there to be reliable defensively and also chip it away offensively, and that’s what we’ve been doing. The identity that we’ve been creating is just fast, speed, physical and hound pucks, and just hold pucks down low, and make them work for every inch."

On the matchup with the Stars:

"Strong opponent, very gifted offensively, and their transition’s very fast. So what we have to do is just make sure that we limit the turnovers, and we take care of things in our own zone, and just do our thing in the O zone. We have enough talent in this room to be able to produce at a high level; our defence and our goalies have been doing the job for us. As forwards, we just have to be ready to do our job in the D zone, and then make sure that we make the right plays in the O zone, we’ll get our chances."