Say What - 'Pack Of Hyenas'

All the buzz following the Flames' win over the Bruins

By Calgary Flames Staff
Andrei Kuzmenko on his Flames debut:

"Good feeling. A good feeling because we (won). I like it."

On his new linemates and work on special teams:

"It’s a good line, very good connection, every shift there is a talk. I like it, I like Sharangovich and Huberdeau, great, great players. Powerplay is good."

Nazem Kadri on the effort in Boston:

"One of our best of the year, obviously against a great team in a tough building. Very proud of how we rallied and how we responded after some adversity. Came out with a big two points."

On the mentality the team needs to have success:

"A pack of hyenas can take down a lion. That’s the type of mentality that we need is playing as a team, everyone chipping in. When we do that, we can accomplish great things."

Jonathan Huberdeau on his team's effort:

"I think it was the most complete game we probably had all year. It’s good, sometimes you come back from a break like this with a little rust; we had a good practice yesterday, we knew it was going to be hard in this building, it’s a really good team, but we didn’t give them much."

On his new-look line with Kuzmenko and Sharangovich:

"Great start, for the first game. We communicated really well tonight, and that’s what I like. We want to help each other, and that’s what we need to do going forward."

Noah Hanifin on the win in Boston:

"I thought we played a really complete game at both ends of the ice. The forwards were awesome tonight, fore-checking, back-checking, everything; they allowed us to have good gaps all night and that frustrates teams like (that)."

On his coast-to-coast goal and the powerplay:

"It was nice, just saw a little bit of an opening there and just wanted to take it. Powerplay I thought was good tonight, I thought we could even maybe have had three, just moving the puck around."

Ryan Huska on the win over the Bruins:

"This was one of our better games this year. I thought it was a really good team game where guys came to play the right way. They were simple I thought, for the most part tonight, and I thought we skated really well, so it’s nice to see. For me, it was one of those nights where the four lines were going, and it makes everybody’s job much easier when you’re spreading out some ice time."

On the Huberdeau-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko line:

"They moved the puck around fairly well in the offensive zone, and we talked this morning about not really sure what we were going to get on the defensive side of things, but I thought Sharan did a really good job of making sure he was responsible and in the right position in our own zone. And once they got the puck into the offensive zone, they made some good plays and they had some other chances that they could have generated as well. It’s a start, and hopefully they can continue to build some chemistry."

On what the win says about his group's character:

"I think it reinforces what we knew, that there is a lot in that room. And again, I go back to starting with Backs, it starts with our leaders, and Chris, and Coles, and making sure they play the game the right way. We had a tough stretch leading up to this game before the break, and we have good people in our room, so it’s nice to see them get rewarded after a really good game for us."

