Say What - 'Pack Of Hyenas'

Ryan Huska on the win over the Bruins:

"This was one of our better games this year. I thought it was a really good team game where guys came to play the right way. They were simple I thought, for the most part tonight, and I thought we skated really well, so it’s nice to see. For me, it was one of those nights where the four lines were going, and it makes everybody’s job much easier when you’re spreading out some ice time."

On the Huberdeau-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko line:

"They moved the puck around fairly well in the offensive zone, and we talked this morning about not really sure what we were going to get on the defensive side of things, but I thought Sharan did a really good job of making sure he was responsible and in the right position in our own zone. And once they got the puck into the offensive zone, they made some good plays and they had some other chances that they could have generated as well. It’s a start, and hopefully they can continue to build some chemistry."

On what the win says about his group's character:

"I think it reinforces what we knew, that there is a lot in that room. And again, I go back to starting with Backs, it starts with our leaders, and Chris, and Coles, and making sure they play the game the right way. We had a tough stretch leading up to this game before the break, and we have good people in our room, so it’s nice to see them get rewarded after a really good game for us."