Shooters Shoot

BOSTON – When certain people have the puck on their stick and the twine in the crosshairs ... you can can almost feel what comes next.

You know about the mentality of a shooter.

About how deadly the release is.

You know that deep down - if they find themselves in the right spot on the ice - you're seconds away from watching the scouting report play out in living colour.

When Andrei Kuzmenko took a Jonathan Huberdeau pass in the high slot less than five minutes into Tuesday's battle in Beantown, you knew that very posture was why Flames GM Craig Conroy made him a target when dealing Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks last week.

He's a sniper.

And that bullet of his not only served as the catalyst for a 4-1 Flames win on Tuesday at TD Garden, but is hopefully a sign of things to come between the newest recruit and their talented disher, who also tallied in Boston.

Connor Zary and Boston native Noah Hanifin scored the Flames' other markers, while Jacob Markstrom made 21 stops to help the Flames improve to 23-22-5. Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, meanwhile, finished with three points each.