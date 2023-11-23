News Feed

Flames Fall To Predators

Say What - 'A Pretty Dramatic Switch'

Backlund Bump Helping Huberdeau Find Success

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators 22.11.23

2022-23 Alumni Community Report

5 Things - Flames @ Predators 22.11.23

Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'

Flames Stay Undeated in Seattle with Come-From-Behind OT Victory

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

Pospisil Is Feeling The Love From Back Home In Slovakia

Say What - 'Play A Tight Game'

Future Watch Update - 20.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

DeSimone's NHL story one of persistence, hard work

Say What - 'Good Challenge For Us'

Say What - 'Gave Ourselves A Chance To Win'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Pick Up A Point

Flames overcome deficits to earn point against Islanders

Say What - 'Our Game Wasn't There'

What was talked about following a 4-2 loss in Nashville

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Coach Ryan Huska’s summary of the game:

“I thought we were slow and sloppy. I think that's the best way I can put it for the entire night.

“I thought they skated tonight. For sure, they did. They were more competitive than we were. Whether it was them or our inability to do that stuff, it's probably a combination of both.”

On Gilbert stepping up to fight:

“He's been out of the lineup for a bit and that's the type of defenceman he is. Good on him for coming in and doing what he did. I thought he was probably our best defenceman when you look at the six as a whole tonight. Trying to get a little emotion and engagement in the game.”

On Zadorov doing the same, responding to a slewfoot on Pospisil:

“It's important for sure. You're teammates and you're always competing with the guy beside you. When you have guys that stand up for each other, it makes you feel that much better on the ice, all the time. It's something we want all our players to be like, for sure. It's the same around our net. We want guys to be hard in front of our net so our goalies don't get bumped or touched.”

"I thought we were slow and sloppy"

Tanev on what went wrong:

“Obviously, not a good game. Slow. Leave Marky out to dry. A million scoring chances against. Definitely one we need to move past and learn from because we have some good teams coming up.

“Our game wasn't there. We were slow, weren't connected, huge gap between our forwards and D, so it allows them to skate through the neutral zone with a lot of pucks and generate a lot of chances.”

On it being a missed opportunity:

“It was a chance to get back to .500. It would have been a huge win. We definitely laid an egg. We have to learn from this and get ready for a good team in Dallas in two days.”

"Not a good game"

Hanifin on how the game played out:

“It wasn't obviously our best game by any means. I don't think we had a great start and it carried over into the second. Just something on both sides of the puck. We were a little sloppy and disconnected tonight, which is something we've been pretty good at of late. It's a good we have to learn from a little bit. Take tomorrow, and then get ready for two big games coming up.”

On how the disconnect led to the Flames playing slow:

“Just our transition game. When we're fast in the neutral zone, that's when we're dangerous. We get a forecheck going, get some o-zone time. We were just a little slow with it and the D weren't too good on our gaps. I think our forwards were a little stretched out and we weren't playing our game, so that was the result.”

On guys stepping up for one another:

“That's huge. That's a big part of it. Whether you're winning or losing games, that's stuff that matters and goes a long way when you see guys like Z and Gibby stepping up to the plate and answering the bell. It's definitely good for the morale of the team and was something that was definitely noticed by us tonight."

"We weren't playing our game"

