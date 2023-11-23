Say What - 'Our Game Wasn't There'

Coach Ryan Huska’s summary of the game:

“I thought we were slow and sloppy. I think that's the best way I can put it for the entire night.

“I thought they skated tonight. For sure, they did. They were more competitive than we were. Whether it was them or our inability to do that stuff, it's probably a combination of both.”

On Gilbert stepping up to fight:

“He's been out of the lineup for a bit and that's the type of defenceman he is. Good on him for coming in and doing what he did. I thought he was probably our best defenceman when you look at the six as a whole tonight. Trying to get a little emotion and engagement in the game.”

On Zadorov doing the same, responding to a slewfoot on Pospisil:

“It's important for sure. You're teammates and you're always competing with the guy beside you. When you have guys that stand up for each other, it makes you feel that much better on the ice, all the time. It's something we want all our players to be like, for sure. It's the same around our net. We want guys to be hard in front of our net so our goalies don't get bumped or touched.”