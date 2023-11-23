Flames Fall To Predators

NASHVILLE - For the second time in as many nights, the Flames needed a big third.

Not because the deficit was too large - it wasn't - but if you had to characterize the opening 40 minutes on a scale from 1 to their best, the shot clock likely authored it best.

And as good as the Flames have been in the comeback department lately, there would be no resurgence this time. In fact, it slipped away. The Predators got goals from Colton Sissons, Ryan O'Reilly, Alexandre Carrier and Juuso Parssinen, along with 24 saves from Juuse Saros, as Nashville took home a 4-2 victory on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena.

“Obviously, not a good game. Slow. (We left) Marky out to dry. A million scoring chances against. Definitely one we need to move past and learn from because we have some good teams coming up," said veteran Chris Tanev. "Our game wasn't there. We were slow, weren't connected, huge gap between our forwards and D, so it allows them to skate through the neutral zone with a lot of pucks and generate a lot of chances.

“It was a chance to get back to .500. It would have been a huge win. We definitely laid an egg. We have to learn from this and get ready for a good team in Dallas in two days.”

Noah Hanifin and Yegor Sharangovich tallied for the Flames, while Jacob Markstrom - who kept his troupe in the game from the moment the puck dropped - finished with 41 saves.

The Flames were outshot 30-17 in the first two periods and 45-26 overall.

With the Flames trailing 4-1 late, Sharangovich took off on a breakaway and scored on a beautiful backhand deke to collect his fourth of the year.

"I thought we were slow and sloppy," said Head Coach Ryan Huska, echoing Tanev's thoughts. "I think that's the best way I can put it for the entire night.

"I thought they skated tonight. For sure, they did. They were more competitive than we were. Whether it was them or our inability to do that stuff, it's probably a combination of both."

The Predators drew first blood with a shorthanded goal at 2:33. The Flames turned the puck over at the offensive blueline and were unable to contain the odd-man counter attack, as Sissons took a Roman Josi pass and whistled a slapper over Markstrom’s right shoulder to make it 1-0.

To their credit, the Flames quickly steadied the ship and brought the game back on even terms less than two-and-a-half minutes later. Shortly after an Andrew Mangiapane shot grazed off the bar, No. 88 gobbled up his own rebound, turned back toward the net and fed Hanifin for a short-side beauty.

The Flames continue to get significant production from the blueline, with the brigade combining for nine goals and 27 points over the last eight games. Hanifin, alone, is responsible for six of them (4G, 2A) in a span dating back to Nov. 4.