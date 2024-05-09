Wranglers Trail Series

It was another tightly contested game on Wednesday night as the Wranglers and Coachella Valley Firebirds faced off for Game 3 of this best-of-five series.

However, double-minor for high-sticking was the Wranglers' undoing, as Coachella scored on both minor penalties in the third period to help give the Firebirds a 7-5 win and a 2-1 series lead.

Jeremie Poirier had a goal and two assists, while Jonathan Aspirot, Adam Klapka, Jakob Pelletier and Cole Schwindt also scored for the Wranglers, who now face elimination on Friday night back in Palm Desert, Calif.

It didn’t take long for the Wranglers to open the scoring on Wednesday as Aspirot struck late on their first powerplay on a shot from the point to make it 1-0.