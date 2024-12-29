Say What - 'Get The Momentum'

Ryan Huska on building off Saturday's win in a back-to-back scenario:

"I’m expecting our guys to make sure - to be prepared and ready to go here today. They know the opponent that we’re playing is one of the better teams in the league right now, and they do play very well here at home, so we have to make sure that we’re at our best early to give ourselves a chance here to get two points."

On the atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena:

"I think they’re (away buildings) all tough to play in. The atmosphere in this building - I would say - is probably one of the better ones and it is most definitely momentum-building, whereas if we get scored on, we have to make sure that next shift is a really good one because they do feed off momentum in here."