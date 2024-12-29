Say What - 'Get The Momentum'

What was said in advance of Sunday's tilt in Vegas

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Ryan Huska on building off Saturday's win in a back-to-back scenario:

"I’m expecting our guys to make sure - to be prepared and ready to go here today. They know the opponent that we’re playing is one of the better teams in the league right now, and they do play very well here at home, so we have to make sure that we’re at our best early to give ourselves a chance here to get two points."

On the atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena:

"I think they’re (away buildings) all tough to play in. The atmosphere in this building - I would say - is probably one of the better ones and it is most definitely momentum-building, whereas if we get scored on, we have to make sure that next shift is a really good one because they do feed off momentum in here."

"We have to make sure that we’re at our best early"

Nazem Kadri on keys to success against Vegas:

"I think just be solid through the neutral zone, obviously they’re a great transition team with lots of high-end skill up front. It’s a tough building to come into, obviously they’ve played really well this year on home ice, but that’s a challenge we’re certainly up for. Just got to tighten up a little bit, up the focus, and we’ll be ready to play."

On the success he's enjoying with Jonathan Huberdeau and Martin Pospisil:

"I think we’re just all on the same page, we’re able to communicate. With everybody that knows what they’re doing out there, it creates less hesitation and I think you can just react a little better. We seem to have been working together, we pride ourselves on being consistent. We try to lead the team in a sense, not just offensively but all over the ice. Lately, we’ve done that."

"We’ll be ready to play"

Brayden Pachal on facing the Golden Knights:

"It’s a really good team, they might even be top (of the standings) in the league. It’s going to be a challenge for us. Like I said about last game, we’ve got to get to our game, find it early, get the crowd out of it, get the momentum on our side and hold on to it."

On the chemistry he's developed with Jake Bean:

"I think for me, it’s trying to win battles and get him the puck, he’s really good at distributing it and moving it up the ice. I think we kinda work as a really good tandem."

"Get the momentum on our side and hold on to it"

