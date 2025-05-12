Dodginghorse Finalist For Willie O'Ree Award

Brent Dodginghorse has been announced as one of the three Canadian finalists for the NHL's prestigious Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award.

The former Calgary Hitmen star is the founder of Tsuut’ina 7 Chiefs Hockey Program, an educational program to promote greater respect, understanding, and appreciation for fellow hockey players regardless of race, ethnicity, or ability. The program has been taken by nearly 4,000 people since 2019. Tsuut’ina, which means ‘many people,’ uses the spirit of the horse to teach students about Indigenous culture and history, encouraging greater harmony among teammates, classmates, friends and neighbors. Click here to watch a feature on Dodginghorse.

Edmonton's Arjun Atwal (AZ1 Hockey) and Ottawa's Mackenzie Janes (Next Shift Hockey) were also nominated for the Canadian award, while Dr. Sarah Dunkel-Jackson, Toni Gillen and Andrew Sobotka will nominted for the U.S. award.

The winners from each country receive $25,000 donation to charity of their choice.

The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award is named after former NHL forward Willie O’Ree, who on Jan. 18, 1958 and became the first Black player to compete in the League when he stepped onto the ice for the Boston Bruins.

For more than two decades O’Ree has been a force for inclusion, using hockey as a platform to build character, teach life skills, and share the values of the game – perseverance, teamwork, and dedication. O’Ree’s impact on hockey has earned him numerous awards and accolades. He is the first hockey player in history to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, his achievements earned him an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and he is a Member of the Order of Canada, given to those who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation.”