STOCKHOLM - The review of Rasmus Andersson as Sweden's skipper isn't quite going to net five stars from Flames captain Mikael Backlund.
It would've been a sure thing, but...
"The bus left without me one day," Backlund revealed. "I said, 'That's the last time I'm going to hold the bus for you.' I thought we were closer than that, you know? I thought he would have my back, but he left without me.
"I did chirp him a little.
"I'll remember that forever," he adds, tongue firmly in cheek.
"I'm always the one organizing things in Calgary so he gets to do a little more of those things now here for Team Sweden. He always plays with that edge and he has that swagger to him. He's been using that here in Sweden. He's been himself. It's been a good fit. I'm really happy for him. He gets to play at the World Championships too. I know it's been really special for him, and really cool for him.
"First World Championships, at home, being captain... not everyone gets to do that.
"Very special."
Andersson'll have to be forgiven for the faux pas.
It is, after all, a relatively new role for the blueliner - one he hasn't adorned with the Flames or during his time in Calgary's minor-league system, nor through his two twirls as a member of the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League.
He wasn't in a position to earn it as a youngster in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second men's division, either; nor had it stitched on his sweater in two trips as a teenager to the World Under-18 Championship.
As inexperienced as he is with it on, teammates can 'C' why Andersson looks right at home with it at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.