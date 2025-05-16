'Really Special For Him'

"I don't know how many times he's been captain in his life, but he's bringing on the role really well," Swedish teammate and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Marcus Pettersson said. "He's not changing who he is. He's the same guy. When it's not game day he's yapping all the time, and when it is he's a little more serious. Just the way he plays too... he brings a lot of poise and a lot of confidence to a team.

"He wants to be a guy that's around the mix, good or bad, and he brings a lot of confidence to a team."

Pettersson has seen the progression. Or, perhaps, lack there of.

In the positive way.

"We did junior national teams together," said Pettersson, a fellow 1996-born. "We've seen each other a lot growing up. Haven't played with him for a lot of years now, but he's the same guy that he was back then. He hasn't changed. He's a terrific guy, and he's yapping all the time in the locker-room and stuff like that. He's a lot of fun to play with.

"He's a terrific player. He's one of those guys that you want on your team and hate to play against. He brings so much to a team. He's captaining our squad here, and it speaks a lot about him. It's a lot of fun to play with him."

Andersson isn't tasked with the easiest of scenarios, making the early returns on his leading all the more impressive.

The tournament, of course, is on home ice, adding a plethora of responsibilities to the fold for the gum-flapping rearguard.

He's the right man for the job, according to the man posed with the purpose of pinning the letter on in the first place.

"His personality... with just being a guy that steps into the room and he's loud and he speaks out his opinion," Sweden coach Sam Hallam said. "And then, also, the balance that we have in our group. Around him you have Backlund and Mika Zibanejad and a couple of other really experienced guys. On a younger team maybe you have a different profile with the captain, but for our team we want that guy that sparks it up a bit.

"It could be laughter. It could be calling somebody out for not being in the right place or whatever it is. Just his overall personality."

Hallam's decision isn't hasty.

He had Andersson at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, sitting the 28-year-old for the first two skates of the series before putting him in the lineup for the finale.

What Hallam saw factored into the captain conundrum.

"I think Rasmus, how he handled the 4 Nations... I mean, that was a tough spot," Hallam said. "He was a healthy scratch for two games there. I mean, you can see real quick whether you're there for the best of the team the way you conduct and handle yourself in that situation.

"He was the best possible team guy he could be."