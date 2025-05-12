World Championship Recap - 12.05.25

Slovakia 2, Austria 3 (SO)

Slovakia were forced to settle for a point Monday, but they remained in fourth place in Group A following a shootout setback versus Austria.

The Austrians jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead, but Honzek kick-started the Slovak comeback 6:15 into the second period. The Flames first-rounder forced a turnover at the goalline, then quickly spun to the bottom of the right circle and snapped the puck past netminder David Kickert.