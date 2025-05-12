xx
World Championship Recap - 12.05.25
Slovakia 2, Austria 3 (SO)
Slovakia were forced to settle for a point Monday, but they remained in fourth place in Group A following a shootout setback versus Austria.
The Austrians jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead, but Honzek kick-started the Slovak comeback 6:15 into the second period. The Flames first-rounder forced a turnover at the goalline, then quickly spun to the bottom of the right circle and snapped the puck past netminder David Kickert.
The goal was Honzek's first with the Slovak men's national team at a major IIHF tournament.
Slovakia tied the game at 2-2 midway through period three on a tally from captain Matus Sukel, but Austrian forward Peter Schneider - who had a goal and an assist in the opening frame - put home the decider in the fifth round of the shootout.
Honzek finished Monday's contest with 11:33 of ice-time and two shots on goal.
FIN - SWE
CZE - DEN
Only one of the four World Championships contests slated for Tuesday will have Flames flavour to it.
MacKenzie Weegar, Ryan Huska and Team Canada seek a third straight win to start the tournament when they face France at 12:20 p.m. MT.