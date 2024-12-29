5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

Calgary closes its weekend trip in Vegas (6 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

By Chris Wahl
1. Last Time Out

The Flames skipped across the state line to Las Vegas following Saturday's 3-1 win at San Jose, a contest Calgary controlled nearly from stem to stern, out-hitting, out-shooting and out-scoring the Sharks in the first of this two-game weekend road trip.

A total of 76 shot attempts, 16 high-danger opportunities and a 21-save homecoming for Dustin Wolf, who improved his season record to 11-5-2 with the victory over the team he grew up watching in the South Bay.

The Flames' effort was a committed one. They skated, they won races to loose pucks, and for nigh on 50 minutes - according to the head coach - they gave up very little both in terms of room to move, but also scoring chances in their own end.

“I think that was one of the strengths of our game," Ryan Huska said Saturday of his group's ability to provide relentless pressure when not in possession of the puck. "I thought we were fast because of how hard we were coming back through the neutral zone.

"We didn't give them a lot of space early on and that's a credit to a lot of our players for their commitment to playing away from the puck, because it led us to be a quicker team with the puck.”

Mikael Backlund scored for the second consecutive game Saturday, a second-period powerplay goal that stood up as the game-winner.

He, too, was pleased with his team's ability to generate momentum with their transition game.

"We talked about that, being really solid in the neutral zone and not turning pucks over and I thought we did a good job of that," the Flames captain said following Saturday's win. "And at the same time, transition the other way when we got the puck back.

"We played fast through the neutral zone, I thought.”

Tonight presents a different challenge, in a veteran Vegas group that holds a six-point lead atop the Pacific Division, and boasts a 14-3-0 record on home ice.

That commitment to pressure away from the puck will be all the more important this evening, as the Flames go in search of a weekend sweep.

Watch all the big plays from Saturday's dub at the Shark Tank

A game puck for the 'call-up' and plenty of postgame smiles!

2. Know Your Enemy

The Golden Knights return home this evening winners of five straight games; they hold a 9-1-0 record in their last 10 contests, too.

Curiously, both clubs in tonight's contest arrive at T-Mobile Arena on the heels of victories in San Jose, after Vegas scored a 6-3 win there Friday night on the strength of four third-period goals, two of them short-handed.

Jack Eichel had two points Friday, the latest offensive outburst in his sensational year. He sits tied for second among NHL assists leaders with 37, and tied for ninth in league scoring with 47 points.

The league has taken notice of the 24-8-3 Golden Knights, as well. No fewer than seven players on the Vegas roster were named recently to the rosters for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off; four of the seven - Adin Hill, Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore - were selected to play for Canada at the February tourney.

The expectation in Las Vegas is for the Golden Knights to win - consistently - and that they have, since entering the NHL in 2017.

This year's group shows no signs of slowing down.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.9%
15th
Golden Knights
25.3%
6th
Penalty Kill
Flames
72.1%
29th
Golden Knights
80.0%
16th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.35%
11th
Golden Knights
48.87%
22nd
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
49.49%
18th
Golden Knights
48.95%
21st


3. Fast Facts

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight marks the second of four regular-season meetings between Calgary and Vegas, as well as the Flames' final visit to T-Mobile Arena in 2024-25.

The Golden Knights won the opener by a 5-0 scoreline Oct. 28.

After tonight's game, the two sides won't meet again until April, but will face each other twice at the Scotiabank Saddledome over the final two weeks of the season, Apr. 5 and 15.

Did You Know?

Mikael Backlund's goal Saturday in San Jose was a Top 10 moment.

It was the Flames captain's 207th career NHL goal, moving him past former Calder Trophy winner Eric Vail into 10th place among Flames franchise goals leaders.

The marker was also Backlund's 103rd on the road, vaulting him past Lanny McDonald into fifth among the club's all-time marksmen away from home.

4. Look At That Line

Over the past month, the line of Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Martin Pospisil has developed into quite the trio.

Some would even argue they've carved up scoresheets just like Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown and Ed Thigpen carved up chord changes on Night Train, when the seminal jazz record was recorded back in 1962.

They were all over it Saturday, as evidenced by Huberdeau's game-opening goal. He and Kadri combined for five points on the night, and along with Pospisil combined for 13 of Calgary's 33 shots on goal.

Then, there's the fancy stats.

At 5-on-5, Huberdeau, Kadri and Pospisil outchanced the Sharks 9-1, and held the edge in high-danger opportunities by a 5-0 margin, according to the pros at Natural Stat Trick.

Suffice it to say, the group has caught the attention of head coach Ryan Huska since being put together at the end of November.

“That line as a whole has been playing very well for us lately," Huska said following Saturday's win. "You almost feel like now that they know each and every night they're going to be a threat for us, but they're also guys that we rely on at the other end of the ice for us as well.

"For a coach, that's probably the more important thing - players will tell you it's the other way around - but I think since we put that line together, they've been consistent and probably our best line.”

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Jonathan Huberdeau

Huby is red hot.

His two goals Saturday in San Jose were his seventh and eighth over his past 11 games, and he comes into tonight's contest leading the team in tallies this season with 15.

He likes to work quickly, too.

Huberdeau has opened the scoring in each of the past two games, and three times in total during the month of December.

Red-hot Huberdeau opens the scoring with a deadly deflection in tight

Golden Knights - Noah Hanifin

The former Flame scored his fifth goal of the season in Friday's 6-3 Vegas victory at San Jose, and is up to 17 points on the season after signing an eight-year, $58 million contract with the Golden Knights in April.

He's lit the lamp in two of his past three games, and sits +8 over his last six outings.

Hanifin recorded his 300th NHL point Dec. 14 against the Oilers.

