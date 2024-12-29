5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

1. Last Time Out

The Flames skipped across the state line to Las Vegas following Saturday's 3-1 win at San Jose, a contest Calgary controlled nearly from stem to stern, out-hitting, out-shooting and out-scoring the Sharks in the first of this two-game weekend road trip.

A total of 76 shot attempts, 16 high-danger opportunities and a 21-save homecoming for Dustin Wolf, who improved his season record to 11-5-2 with the victory over the team he grew up watching in the South Bay.

The Flames' effort was a committed one. They skated, they won races to loose pucks, and for nigh on 50 minutes - according to the head coach - they gave up very little both in terms of room to move, but also scoring chances in their own end.

“I think that was one of the strengths of our game," Ryan Huska said Saturday of his group's ability to provide relentless pressure when not in possession of the puck. "I thought we were fast because of how hard we were coming back through the neutral zone.

"We didn't give them a lot of space early on and that's a credit to a lot of our players for their commitment to playing away from the puck, because it led us to be a quicker team with the puck.”

Mikael Backlund scored for the second consecutive game Saturday, a second-period powerplay goal that stood up as the game-winner.

He, too, was pleased with his team's ability to generate momentum with their transition game.

"We talked about that, being really solid in the neutral zone and not turning pucks over and I thought we did a good job of that," the Flames captain said following Saturday's win. "And at the same time, transition the other way when we got the puck back.

"We played fast through the neutral zone, I thought.”

Tonight presents a different challenge, in a veteran Vegas group that holds a six-point lead atop the Pacific Division, and boasts a 14-3-0 record on home ice.

That commitment to pressure away from the puck will be all the more important this evening, as the Flames go in search of a weekend sweep.