Heaps of Praise

HERNING, Denmark - The Flames aren't the only ones eagerly anticipating what Adam Klapka can be long term.

Turns out, his countrymen see big things in the 24-year-old, too.

Literally, of course.

But figuratively, too.

Klapka, who was officially added to the Czech roster on Wednesday at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, has caught the eye of his fellow citizens - both on the larger international ice and the more intimate confines of those National Hockey League dimensions.

"I think he proved himself, especially at the end of the year where he played on the top two lines and played a lot," said fellow Czech forward and Colorado Avalanche winger Martin Necas, who saw Klapka three times in the final two months of the docket, including a one goal, one assist, four-shot, seven hit performance on March 31. "I think for his size he skates really well.

"I'm happy for him. He's a good guy. He's a hardworking guy. He deserves it."

Klapka was a late-season revelation for a Flames club scrapping and clawing its way through the Western Conference playoff picture.

The 6-foot-8, 235-lb. right-shot force had 10 points (6G, 4A) in 30 games with Calgary this season, finishing off his NHL obligations on a four-goal, eight-point heater in what amounts to, far and away, the most productive stretch he's had with the big club.

"He's a very smart player," said David Pastrnak, the golden goal-getter at the 2024 World Championship and the netter of 391 lamp-lighters over 11 seasons and 756 career regular-season skates with the Boston Bruins. "He got to play in the top-six in Calgary. For his size he can be a huge help and obviously around the net he has quick hands for how big he is.

"He can finish."