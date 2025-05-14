World Championship Recap - 14.05.25

Anton Bengtsson added a second Swedish tally just 14 seconds later, as the hosts took a 2-0 lead into the second intermission.

They poured it on in period three; Lucas Raymond, Adam Larsson and Mika Zibanejad each finding the back of the net before Lindholm rounded out the scoring with 1:11 left on the clock.

At the other end of the rink, Sam Ersson put the finishing touches on his 20-save clean sheet, making six saves in period three including one off a breakaway from former Kamloops Blazers standout Rudolfs Balcers.

Andersson finished the contest with two penalty minutes to go along with his game-winning goal, as he got entangled with a Latvian skater in a scrum at the end of the second period.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund did not play after missing practice Tuesday. Swedish head coach Sam Hallam termed Backlund's absence to Swedish media as 'day-to-day.'