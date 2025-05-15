World Championship Recap - 15.05.25

Canada 5, Austria 1

Still perfect!

Flames bench boss Ryan Huska, MacKenzie Weegar and Team Canada continued their dominant run in group stage action with a 5-1 win over Austria to improve their record to 4-0-0.

Weegar skated in 15:15 of ice time with three shots and ended with a +1 rating.

Canada threw everything on net, heavily outshooting Austria 52-16, with Marc-André Fleury stopping 15 shots to backstop the red and white.

Austria did give Canada a bit of a scare, jumping to a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes thanks to Vinzenz Rohrer who raced down the middle for a partial breakaway and finished with a beauty backhand forehand deke into the top corner.

This marked just the second time Austria has ever led against Canada.

After constant pressure, Canada would finally get on the board just under two minutes into the second frame, with Nathan MacKinnon snapped a wrister under the arm of Austrian netminder Florian Vorauer. MacKinnon would tally again 11 minutes later to give Canada the lead headed into the third.