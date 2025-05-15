World Championship Recap - 15.05.25

Klapka makes tournament debut ... Canada remains perfect

By Alex Medina
CalgaryFlames.com

Canada 5, Austria 1

Still perfect!

Flames bench boss Ryan Huska, MacKenzie Weegar and Team Canada continued their dominant run in group stage action with a 5-1 win over Austria to improve their record to 4-0-0.

Weegar skated in 15:15 of ice time with three shots and ended with a +1 rating.

Canada threw everything on net, heavily outshooting Austria 52-16, with Marc-André Fleury stopping 15 shots to backstop the red and white.

Austria did give Canada a bit of a scare, jumping to a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes thanks to Vinzenz Rohrer who raced down the middle for a partial breakaway and finished with a beauty backhand forehand deke into the top corner.

This marked just the second time Austria has ever led against Canada.

After constant pressure, Canada would finally get on the board just under two minutes into the second frame, with Nathan MacKinnon snapped a wrister under the arm of Austrian netminder Florian Vorauer. MacKinnon would tally again 11 minutes later to give Canada the lead headed into the third.

Vorauer could only stand on his head for so long, as Will Cuylle would add to the lead in the third, spinning and firing a shot that was kicked right onto the tap of Travis Konecny for the easy tap in to give Canada some breathing room.

Cuylle would then join in on the goal scoring fun just three minutes later firing a shot over the glove of Vorauer, before Sidney Crosby added one more for good measure late in the game.

Canada tops Group A with 12 points, tied with Sweden and have scored 21 goals while allowing only two through four games.

They’ll look to kept their perfect run intact as they take on Sam Honzek and Slovakia Saturday at 12:20 p.m. MT.

Czechia 6, Hungary 1

Czechia continued to impress and extended their unbeaten run, cruising to a 6-1 victory over Hungary.

Dan Vladar got the start for the Czechs, only needing 11 saves to secure the win, while Adam Klapka made his tournament debut, finishing with 9:58 of ice time with two shots and a +1 rating.

It took some time but late in the first, David Pastrnak was able to break the deadlock after a turnover in the neutral zone which quickly led to the counter attack as the Bruins forward snapped home a cross crease feed.

Two minutes later, Jakub Flek stole the puck and raced down on a breakaway to give Czechia a 2-0 lead after 20.

Czechia kept it rolling as halfway through the second, Petr Kodytek fired a shot in the high slot that was blocked but followed up on the play and made no mistake on his second attempt.

Andras Mihalik would get one back for Hungary late in the frame but third period tallies from Pastrnak, Ondrej Beranek and Lukas Sedlak would seal the deal.

With his three-point game, Pastrnak now leads the tourney in scoring with nine points (4G, 5A) in four contests.

Czechia outshoot Hungary 33-12 and now shift their focus to their next matchup Saturday against Kazakhstan at 8:20 a.m. MT.

