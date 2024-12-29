'Good Feeling To Be Trusted'

LAS VEGAS — For Matt Coronato, it’s on-the-job training.

And it’s paying off both in the form of valuable learning, and more responsibility.

Coronato has been taking it all in while skating on a line with veterans Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman, and as the team prepares to wrap this quick two-game away swing against the Golden Knights tonight, it’s safe to say everything’s been coming up on 27 Red.

“Those two have a lot of chemistry already,” Coronato said Sunday morning about his linemates. “I think for me it’s just trying to find a way to fit in, do little things to help out, try to create.

“We know how good both of those guys are in the D zone and how responsible they are, so I just want to kinda add to that and make some plays when (they’re) there.”

This season, he’s been creating. Coronato has already tripled his NHL goals total from last season - nine tallies and 18 points over a 30-game stretch - and his plus-minus has enjoyed a 24-point swing back into the black year-over-year, too.

But it’s not just about goals and assists, as the 22-year-old is quickly learning.

It’s about being responsible off the puck, too, and that’s a big reason why Coronato’s been over the 20-minute mark in three of Calgary’s last four games, including a career-high 21:41 eight days ago against Chicago.

“Over the last maybe year and a half, it’s been a big, big focus for me to get better in the D zone,” Coronato explained. “I think every day there’s still little things that I notice that I can continue to get better on, but playing with guys like that, that are so good with it, it definitely helps.”

Flames head coach Ryan Huska put the trio together earlier this month, and it’s paid off.

Backlund comes into Sunday’s contest with goals in back-to-back games, while Coleman had the winner two outings ago against Chicago.

Saturday in San Jose, the line played the most of any Calgary forward grouping at 5-on-5, skating for a total of 13:15 together, according to Natural Stat Trick.

The bench boss is happy to see Coronato learning on the fly, so to speak, but Huska believes he’s added a different element to Backlund and Coleman’s games, too.

“I think that he’s done a lot for Mikael and Blake,” Huska said Sunday. “He’s got poise and composure with the puck, and when they get it in through the neutral zone into the offensive zone, that’s when they’re at their best.

“I feel like a lot of the reason as to why that line has been playing deep as much as they have lately is because of some of the patience and composure that Matt’s had with the puck.”

As the grind of an 82-game regular season continues, the challenge is to perform consistently - especially for a player learning the finer points of the NHL game.

But Huska and his staff have all the faith that Coronato will continue to grow, and learn the subtleties to NHL life that can enable him to be at his best night in, night out.

Especially when his line draws defensive assignments against the opposition’s best players on a regular basis.

“I think the biggest challenge for him is to find a way to do it against the top players, and that’s what we’re asking him to do right now,” said Huska. “It means you have to really do a good job of taking care of your body to make sure you’re where you want to be for the next night.

“I think that for a younger guy - that maybe is a little bit undersized - he recognizes how he has to play the game and what he has to do to make sure he’s ready to play the next one.”

No better mentors to learn from than Backlund and Coleman, two veterans who’ve gone about their careers the right way, and who put in the prep work to enable them to be consistent.

It’s a growth opportunity for Coronato, but also a chance to enjoy some added responsibility.

Because every pro player wants to be counted on in the clutch, whether it’s scoring a timely goal, or keeping one out at the other end of the rink.

“That's a good word, enjoying," Coronato said. "It’s a good feeling to be trusted and be out there for D-zone face-offs.

“Doing whatever it takes to get pucks out and to help the team win."