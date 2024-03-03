Say What - 'Felt Great Winning'

Nazem Kadri on the comeback:
"Unbelievable, I think that’s certainly one of the more exciting games I’ve been a part of. That’s just who we are; we don’t back down, we don’t quit, thankfully it worked out for us tonight."
On his highlight-reel goal:
"I just saw some open ice, great job by the D, I think Weegs zipped it up to me and I had some speed. I just figured I’d try and make a play, thankfully it worked out and got us started."
On celebrating Miikka Kiprusoff:
"I’m certainly honoured to be able to watch a guy like Kipper go up into the rafters, just seeing how much it meant to him really gives you goosebumps. I’m happy we were able to pull it out for him."