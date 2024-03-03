Say What - 'Felt Great Winning'

The buzz following the Flames' comeback victory over the Pens

16x9

Nazem Kadri on the comeback:

"Unbelievable, I think that’s certainly one of the more exciting games I’ve been a part of. That’s just who we are; we don’t back down, we don’t quit, thankfully it worked out for us tonight."

On his highlight-reel goal:

"I just saw some open ice, great job by the D, I think Weegs zipped it up to me and I had some speed. I just figured I’d try and make a play, thankfully it worked out and got us started."

On celebrating Miikka Kiprusoff:

"I’m certainly honoured to be able to watch a guy like Kipper go up into the rafters, just seeing how much it meant to him really gives you goosebumps. I’m happy we were able to pull it out for him."

"One of the more exciting games I've been a part of"

Mikael Backlund on the win:

"That was a great win, it was a great atmosphere from the start of the night to celebrate Kipper, and then throughout the game and especially in the third period again. It was a big win for the boys."

On the game-winning goal:

"I just saw that Sharky was pressuring the one D, I was hoping he was going to give it to the other D, I just jumped him. I didn’t know actually who I passed it to, I saw two red guys behind me, nice finish by Sharky."

On playing in front of Kiprusoff and Flames legends:

"I played with a few of those guys, so personally it was fun to have them in the building to watch me play. Felt great winning in front of some legends up in the stands, for sure."

"That was a great a win"

Blake Coleman on another comeback win:

"Fortunately we’ve done it enough this year that we have that belief that we can win games that way. There was no quit, obviously there were some huge individual efforts that got us going, and got us back in this game. We really believe in each other right now and we’re finding ways to string wins together."

On winning on Kiprusoff's special night:

"Everybody’s really happy for Kipper and his family, it’s really cool to see how much support he received tonight, how much he meant to this city, to honour him with a win is special. Obviously on the business side of things, we’re chasing teams that are winning games, we can’t slip up and we talked about that going into the third and how important these points were; to the guys’ credit, they dug in and found a way."

"There was no quit"

Ryan Huska on the victory and the evening overall:

"The end of it was really good and the beginning was really good, the ceremony; it was nice to see on a special night for Kipper that we were able to find a way to get a win. Getting it against a team that understands how to win, when they had a lead in the third period was a really good thing for our group of players."

On being able to count on Yegor Sharangovich in the clutch:

"We feel like we can rely on him, most definitely. Now, he’s starting to feel like he’s a member of this team and a member of this community, if you will. I think that period of adjustment, when a player first comes over in a trade, is gone. Now he feels like he is a valuable member of our team."

On the team's first five-game winning streak of the season:

"It’s a good thing and they deserve to feel good about doing it, the challenge now is making sure that their next game is going to be played in a manner that allows us to get the sixth one. These ones are done now, and we have to make sure we’re ready to push for that sixth one."

"They deserve to feel good about doing it"

Related Content

Kip, Kip, Hooray!

News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - Sharangovich Plays The Hero

Kip, Kip, Hooray!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Penguins

'Everyone Wanted To Be Like Sid'

Say What - 'Looking Forward To The Challenge'

Legendary Tales

5 Things - The Kiprusoff Edition

'Pulling In The Same Direction'

The Farm Report - 01.03.24 

Say What - 'It'll Be A Special Night'

Practice Notebook - 01.03.24

'I Play Strong Hockey'

Flames Acquire Grushnikov, Picks For Tanev

Practice Notebook - 28.02.24

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Double Up Kings

Make It Four Straight

Say What - 'Really Good Two Points'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings