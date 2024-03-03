Say What - 'Felt Great Winning'

Ryan Huska on the victory and the evening overall:

"The end of it was really good and the beginning was really good, the ceremony; it was nice to see on a special night for Kipper that we were able to find a way to get a win. Getting it against a team that understands how to win, when they had a lead in the third period was a really good thing for our group of players."

On being able to count on Yegor Sharangovich in the clutch:

"We feel like we can rely on him, most definitely. Now, he’s starting to feel like he’s a member of this team and a member of this community, if you will. I think that period of adjustment, when a player first comes over in a trade, is gone. Now he feels like he is a valuable member of our team."

On the team's first five-game winning streak of the season:

"It’s a good thing and they deserve to feel good about doing it, the challenge now is making sure that their next game is going to be played in a manner that allows us to get the sixth one. These ones are done now, and we have to make sure we’re ready to push for that sixth one."