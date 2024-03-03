Kip, Kip, Hooray!

The great Miikka Kiprusoff, on a night he was honoured in a pregame ceremony and saw his jersey retired and hauled into the rafters of the Scotiabank Saddledome, cracked a wide grin and joined into the raucous applause along with the rest of the C of Red.

Just hours earlier, they were standing on their feet for him, showing their admiration and love with cheers and many longrunning ovations.

But now, sitting in the Flames owners' suite, the legend had just watched Yegor Sharangovich score with 50 seconds left in the third period - his second goal of the game - to cap a three-goal rally in the final stanza, as Calgary beat Sidney Crosby and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

In a neat little coincidence, you could look at the score as 3-4 - Kipper's famous number.

Or, as Derek Wills - the radio voice of the Flames pointed out on Twitter: Sharangovich is No. 17 and he scored twice. If you mutliply that jersey number by two you get .... drum roll ... 34.

Check out all the videos and pictures from Kipper's big night by clicking here