Preview: Wranglers @ Firebirds - Game 3

Down to a best-of-three.

The Wranglers are on the road for the remainder of Round 2 starting tonight when they battle Coachella Valley in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Semifinal at 8 p.m. MT.

The series is knotted at one game apiece after the first two in Calgary. The Wranglers won Game 1, 4-1, as they dominated the Firebirds physically. Game 2 was a back-and-forth battle that Coachella won 4-3 in overtime.

The Wranglers led 2-1 and 3-2 on Sunday, but were unable to put away a pesky Coachella group. Now, they must win two of three on the road to advance to the Pacific Division Final.

Cole Schwindt and Matt Coronato led the way in game two. Schwindt had two goals with Coronato getting the primary assist on both.