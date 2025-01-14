Say What - 'Bit Of A Playoff Battle'

The chatter ahead of Tuesday's contest in St. Louis

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames

Jonathan Huberdeau on obtaining and keeping an early lead:

"It’s nice, it doesn’t happen really often so it’s great when you get the lead like that, especially on the road. We played good, we kept that lead and even with that penalty we had - the five minutes - we got scored on, we scored right after. We managed that game real well and came up with a huge two points."

On the challenges presented by the Blues:

"They’re really a team that are good on the rush and they’ve got great offensive guys. We lost that one at home; I thought we played well the last half of that game, so I think we’ve got to take that and be ready right off the bat against them. Two games in their building, we’ve got to start the right way."

On the standings and the two-game set against St. Louis:

"Yeah, they’re big games. It’s going to be big games until the end of the year. But we don’t want to look behind, we want to look ahead, and get the two points. That’s what we want to do."

Mikael Backlund on his goal Monday in Chicago:

"We were grinding in front, there, and then Matty shot it and I felt something hit my stick. I told them right away, I wasn’t sure if it was a D-man slashing my stick or if it was the puck. When I saw the puck go into the net, I thought it did a little bit of a deflection, like how it moved in. So I told Matty right away and he’s like ‘ohhhhh, OK.’ I’m like ‘we’ll see, they’ll figure it out.’"

On the two-game set in St. Louis:

"It’s a little bit of a playoff battle here, two games. It’s always hard to beat teams twice, but that’s our goal coming here, starting tonight. We know how they play, we saw them not too long ago. We felt that was a game that got away for us, we felt for two periods, we were the better team. That’s how we’ve got to play. We were a little slow in that first period, and they got up on us and we had to chase all game, but I thought second and third period in that game, we played really well, and that’s what we’ve got to do tonight."

Ryan Huska on the importance of depth scoring:

"Well one, I think it takes a little bit of pressure of your top guys. Jonathan and Kads have been pretty consistent in generating for us. And sometimes, there’s a burden to that because they feel like, in close games, they have to do it every single night. When other guys are chipping in - like Matt’s been chipping in, Backs is chipping in now - and last night’s example, we had that line that was generating for us that was the difference in the game. I don’t want to say it makes their job easier, but it probably takes a little bit of that pressure off, thinking they have to be the difference offensively every single night."

On adaptations against different opponents:

"I don’t think you want to change your game, I think it comes down to preparing for what the players are going to see from the opponent. Some teams are a little more open, and some teams are a little tighter and they take away the room on the ice. It’s nothing that will change our game, it’s more about making the guys realize and recognize what they’re going to see on any given night. Tonight, we’re not anticipating there to be nearly as much room. I think it’s going to be a very closely checked game, and we’re going to have to work for every opportunity we get."

