Say What - 'Bit Of A Playoff Battle'

Jonathan Huberdeau on obtaining and keeping an early lead:

"It’s nice, it doesn’t happen really often so it’s great when you get the lead like that, especially on the road. We played good, we kept that lead and even with that penalty we had - the five minutes - we got scored on, we scored right after. We managed that game real well and came up with a huge two points."

On the challenges presented by the Blues:

"They’re really a team that are good on the rush and they’ve got great offensive guys. We lost that one at home; I thought we played well the last half of that game, so I think we’ve got to take that and be ready right off the bat against them. Two games in their building, we’ve got to start the right way."

On the standings and the two-game set against St. Louis:

"Yeah, they’re big games. It’s going to be big games until the end of the year. But we don’t want to look behind, we want to look ahead, and get the two points. That’s what we want to do."