5 Things - Flames @ Blues 14.01.25

1. Heckuva Start

Three straight wins.

And this last one came in convincing fashion.

The Flames opened this four-game road trip with a commanding 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks, controlling the game from the opening faceoff as they swept the season series with Chicago 3-0.

Jakob Pelletier scored a pair of goals, while Jake Bean, Mikael Backlund and Yegor Sharangovich also lit the lamp, with Dustin Wolf continuing his dominant play of late with a 23-save performance.

He's 6-1-1 in his last eight outings.

Rookie Rory Kerins had a big night, collecting assists on both of Pelletier's goals in his NHL debut.

"Good for him," said head coach Ryan Huska after the win. "I thought that line was excellent tonight, and I thought he was a big reason why. He made some composed plays with the puck, but he made smart plays, too. He wasn’t looking to do anything that was high-risk. I really liked his game tonight."

One area the Flames have looked to improve on this season is first-period goalscoring. On Monday night, they struck for a trio of tallies in the opening 20 minutes.

"Yeah, we’ll take that," said Huska. "We’ve struggled to score goals in first periods this year, for whatever reason, so getting the three is important for us, and I think that kinda set our game up from there."