Flames Assign Adam Klapka To Wranglers

The Flames announced today that they have assigned forward Adam Klapka to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Klapka skated in 31 games for the Flames in 2024-25, scoring six goals and four assists for 10 points along with 29 penalty minutes. From Apr. 1 until Apr. 17, Klapka would record three goals and three assists for six points, which ranked sixth on the team during the Flames final nine games. He also averaged a career-high 12:43 of ice time while registering a team-leading 32 hits during the month of April.

Klapka skated in 33 regular-season games for the Wranglers this season, recording 14 goals and 12 helpers for 26 points along with 50 penalty minutes. He has now accumulated 97 points in his Calgary Wranglers tenure from 48 goals and 49 helpers and is the joint top scorer in Wranglers franchise history.

During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Klapka posted a team-leading seven points in six postseason outings with the Wranglers from two goals and five helpers. He will join the team in Coachella Valley for Game Two of their Pacific Division First Round series on Saturday night.