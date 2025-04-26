PALM DESERT, Calif. – Adam Klapka doesn’t sugar-coat it.

“I don’t like this team,” he said of the Coachella Valley Firebirds — who have beat the Wranglers in three straight playoff series.

“We’ve been playing against them almost every round, so I just wanna beat them this time and advance to the next round.”

After a stint with the Flames, where the towering Czech winger notched 10 points in 31 games this season, Klapka has rejoined the Wranglers in time for Game 2 of their opening-round series tonight against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Coachella Valley drew first blood in Game 1 on Tuesday night in triple-overtime, skating away with a 4-3 win.

Now, with their season on the line, Klapka is looking to make an immediate impact.

“Yeah, I’m really excited, you know,” he said following Friday’s skate. “Some of these guys have played (against the Firebirds) for three years, so I’m really happy that I’m here and can’t wait to play on Saturday.”

Klapka’s time with the Flames gave him a taste of the game’s highest level — and a chance to refine the power-forward game that makes him so effective.

“I’m just gonna play the same way I played (with the Flames),” he said. “I just want to help the team win and if I can do the things that I’m good at, I think I can help and we can win the game.”

Klapka believes this group is ready to strike back.

“The guys show that they don’t give up,” explained Klapka. “They found a way to tie the game at the end, and in overtime it was just bad luck. So, next game, we’re gonna be ready and we don’t let it go to overtime — we just win in regulation.”