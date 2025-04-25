From Captain To Rookie

PALM DESERT, Calif. – Simon Mack’s shift from college hockey to the professional level has been swift — and sharp.

The 24-year-old, right-shot defenceman from Brockville, Ont., joined the Wranglers late in the regular season, appearing in two games before making his AHL playoff debut on April 22 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

“The pace is quicker, definitely a lot less time and space for sure than the college game,” Mack said. “Guys are bigger, stronger, and, you know, it’s pro hockey. You’re playing against men every night.”

Mack’s early poise has stood out.

That calm under pressure? It’s no accident.

“A lot of that confidence and my puck handling ability comes from my time in college,” he explained. “For me, using my skating is a big part of my game. I feel like it’s one of my stronger attributes.

“So, the focus for me in that first game was just keeping things simple and using my feet to my advantage.”

The transition to the AHL has been helped along by a familiar face. Flames goaltending prospect Arsenii Sergeev, Mack’s former teammate at Penn State, is now sharing a dressing room with him once again.

“Arsenii is awesome,” explained Mack. “We were great teammates at Penn State and really developed a great friendship. He’s so competitive and positive — a real jokester. He’s a great teammate and the guys are going to love him.”

From captain of a college team to a fresh face in the professional ranks, the shift has been a unique challenge — but one Mack is embracing.

“It’s a good change of pace for sure,” he said. “Arsenii and I were just joking about it—going from being the leader in college to coming here and starting fresh. It’s a flip of the switch.

“But I’m really excited for the opportunity here.”