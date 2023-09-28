Say What: 'A True Leader'

Hanifin On New Captain:

“He’s just been one of the guys that I’ve looked up to for a long time now. He’s the ultimate pro, he just does it all right. He takes care of himself, he works super hard, he’s been a Flame for a really long time. He loves the city, he loves the community. He’s the perfect role model for everybody on the team to look up to and rally behind and we’re really excited about the decision.”

On Being The Right Fit:

“It’s nice to have that guy in the room now that you can run things through, you have that leader, and it’s deserved... It fits, I think everybody in the room would agree with that.”

Andersson On Deserving It:

“Happy for him. If there’s one guy who deserves it, it’s Backs, that’s for sure. He’s been here a long time… he’s our leader on and off the ice.”

On Being A Stand-up Guy:

“He’s so good at welcoming everyone to the team. If we’re playing badly, he’s the one that talks to the team, talks to the coaches and stands up before (the media). He’s such a good human being, he just tries to take care of everyone around him.”

On Being A Natural Leader:

“Backs has been the leader in my eyes ever since I got drafted and ever since I stepped foot in that dressing room and became a regular.”