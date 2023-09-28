Say What: 'A True Leader'

Huska on Backlund Wearing The 'C':
"He's got to take this responsibility head on and make sure he does whatever he has to to help push our team forward.
Hear what the guys were saying about Backlund being named captain
"He's got to take this responsibility head on and make sure he does whatever he has to to help push our team forward.
Coach on Backlund, Pelletier and more
"He’s a true leader, that’s a guy you want to play for and work for. He shows the way, off the ice or on the ice. I’m really happy for him.
“It's a relief for us, that’s a guy you want to have in the room and on the ice.”
"The way he brings everybody together...The way he works on the ice, as a captain you want to follow the leader, and he’s that guy. He doesn’t take a shift off or a night off, and that’s the kind of player he is and the person in the room, as well. He’s a family guy, the things he does in the community is tremendous."
Mikael Backlund took to the ice for the first time as captain Thursday. Brendan Parker has the story
“He’s just been one of the guys that I’ve looked up to for a long time now. He’s the ultimate pro, he just does it all right. He takes care of himself, he works super hard, he’s been a Flame for a really long time. He loves the city, he loves the community. He’s the perfect role model for everybody on the team to look up to and rally behind and we’re really excited about the decision.”
“It’s nice to have that guy in the room now that you can run things through, you have that leader, and it’s deserved... It fits, I think everybody in the room would agree with that.”
“Happy for him. If there’s one guy who deserves it, it’s Backs, that’s for sure. He’s been here a long time… he’s our leader on and off the ice.”
“He’s so good at welcoming everyone to the team. If we’re playing badly, he’s the one that talks to the team, talks to the coaches and stands up before (the media). He’s such a good human being, he just tries to take care of everyone around him.”
“Backs has been the leader in my eyes ever since I got drafted and ever since I stepped foot in that dressing room and became a regular.”