Flames Trim Camp Roster

Say What: 'A True Leader'

Flames name Backlund captain, Flames beat Jets

What A Day!
Flames Extend Backlund, Name Him 21st Franchise Captain

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23

Flames @ Jets Roster

Flames Head to Winnipeg to Face Jets in Preseason Action

Preview - Flames @ Jets
Flames Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' Technology Comes to the Scotiabank Saddledome

Cutting-Edge Tech
NHL, adidas Unveil Heritage Classic Uniforms

Sharangovich, Dube Score in Shootout as Flames Top Kraken

Skills & Thrills
Flames lose to Kraken in NHL preseason tilt

Flames Edged 5-3 By Kraken
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 25.09.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 25.09.23

Ben Jones focused on Flames camp

'Get My Foot In The Door'
Ciona Returns to Seattle for the First Time as a Pro

'I'm So Excited'
Flames @ Kraken Roster

Flames vs. Kraken Roster

'He's Our Leader'

Teammates talk about Backlund's getting the 'C'

backsmain

Perhaps Rasmus Andersson summed it up best Thursday.

When asked for his thoughts on Mikael Backlund being named the Flames captain, his response came quickly.

And from the heart.

“If there’s one guy who deserves it, it’s Backs, that’s for sure,” he said Thursday at Winsport, following on-ice training camp sessions for the club. “He’s been here a long time … he’s our leader, on and off the ice.”

As a couple of former Flames’ captains – GM Craig Conroy and special advisor Jarome Iginla - watched from the stands, Backlund whirled around the ice for his opening lap, still riding high after Wednesday’s press conference than announced his new two-year deal, along with the forward being named the franchise’s 21st captain.

With 908 games under his belt, the longest-tenured Flame was already the team’s leader.

Now it’s just official.

Mikael Backlund took to the ice for the first time as captain Thursday. Brendan Parker has the story

“It's a very proud moment, very special,” Backlund said Wednesday, surrounded by his wife and kids. “I don’t think I could have ever dreamt of being a captain in the NHL, and for a Canadian team, as well, it’s just very special.”

“The community of Calgary, the fans, the people here are just so amazing to us,” he added. “Everyone is very friendly and we really felt that appreciation from the fans.”

Thursday was the first chance for his teammates to weigh in on the news.

To say they were happy would be an understatement.

“He’s just been one of the guys that I’ve looked up to for a long time now,” said Noah Hanifin. “He’s the ultimate pro, he just does it all right. He takes care of himself, he works super hard, he’s been a Flame for a really long time.

“He loves the city, he loves the community. He’s the perfect role model for everybody on the team to look up to and rally behind and we’re really excited about the decision.”

The announcement has created even more buzz as the team passes the midway point of camp with opening night directly ahead in the sights.   

"You can definitely feel the pace and the energy with the guys that are out there,” Hanifin explained. “We’re loud and chatting out there.

“I think the excitement is now hitting us, and how close the season is. I just think everybody’s feeling loose.

“Obviously, we got some good news about Backs, I think everybody is excited and motivated to come out and have a really strong start.”

The Flames host the Oilers in preseason action Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Click for tickets

