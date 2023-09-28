Perhaps Rasmus Andersson summed it up best Thursday.

When asked for his thoughts on Mikael Backlund being named the Flames captain, his response came quickly.

And from the heart.

“If there’s one guy who deserves it, it’s Backs, that’s for sure,” he said Thursday at Winsport, following on-ice training camp sessions for the club. “He’s been here a long time … he’s our leader, on and off the ice.”

As a couple of former Flames’ captains – GM Craig Conroy and special advisor Jarome Iginla - watched from the stands, Backlund whirled around the ice for his opening lap, still riding high after Wednesday’s press conference than announced his new two-year deal, along with the forward being named the franchise’s 21st captain.

With 908 games under his belt, the longest-tenured Flame was already the team’s leader.

Now it’s just official.