Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska’s endorsement of rookie winger Matvei Gridin says it all.

"I see him as an NHL player now,” the bench boss said Wednesday, shortly after his group got back together on-ice for the first time since Gridin’s two-point night helped Calgary knock off Edmonton in their final pre-Olympic contest.

And why not?

In his 13 games of NHL work - and his half-season in the AHL with the Wranglers - Gridin has shown plenty of potential.

And he’s pretty focused on showcasing that potential on NHL ice from here on out.

“I hope I'll stay in the NHL the rest of the season and, like, start in NHL next year,” Gridin said Thursday after the Flames held an hour-long practice at WinSport. “I don't know, if he said that, that's great to hear. And great to hear that they, like, see that in me.

“(I’m) trying to … I don't know how to say it next. Prove the expectations.”