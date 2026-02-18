Pospisil, Slovakia Advance To Olympic Semi-Final

Pospisil picks up point in Slovak win

PospisilQuarters
By Torie Peterson
CalgaryFlames.com

Martin Pospisil are off to the semi-final at the Olympics after downing Germany 6-2 in Wednesday's first quarter-final tilt.

Pospisil picked up his first Olympic point in the victory, assisting on Pavol Regenda's third-period tally. The forward centered a line with Regenda and Milos Kelemen, logging 11:29 of ice time and putting three shots on net. He was a plus-two in the win.

Slovakia received goals from Regenda (2), Kelemen, Oliver Okuliar, Dalibor Dvorsky, and Tomas Tatar. Germany's tallies came from Lukas Reichel and Frederik Tiffels.

Slovakian netminder Samuel Hlavaj made 25 saves while Germany's Philipp Grubauer stopped 29 shots.

Both Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 semi-finals take place on Friday.

